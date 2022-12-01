Read full article on original website
Preview: Randall And Brodie Attend Walter’s Funeral In ‘Quick Stops’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Quick Stops #2, out Wednesday from writer Kevin Smith, penciller Phil Hester and inker Ande Parks. ‘Clerk Randal Graves and mall rat Brodie Bruce attend the funeral of their legendary cousin, Walter, and recount their favorite memories of the hamster-challenged hero who broke his neck in a scandalous scenario! Kevin Smith’s black-and-white anthology series sheds new light on beloved characters from his Askewniverse!’
Preview: Chasing Goblins From Punk Show To Occult Auction In ‘Hellboy In Love’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Hellboy In Love #2, dropping Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, artist Matt Smith, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. ‘Hellboy and Anastasia chase the goblins from punk show to occult auction in pursuit of Anastasia’s stolen artifacts in this fun...
Fallen Angels And Flagellation: Previewing ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #5
“Reeling from his confrontation with the Order of St. Dumas’ origins, Jean-Paul Valley and Azrael find their faith crumbling. Disgusted by the shortcomings of his would-be-brother, Father Valley arrives to mete out justice unto the failed Azrael. And the sentence is death!”. Sword of Azrael #5 is out Tuesday...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
First Look: Writer Rich Douek Joins Jed Mackay For New Arc In ‘Magic’ #21
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #21, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay and Rich Douek, artists Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon, and Alberto Locatelli, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio, Natalia Nesterenko,and Francesco Segala, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While our planeswalker heroes enjoy a time of...
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes In On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
The Nightshift Of Cosmic Horror–Watch The ‘Six Guys’ Animated Short
Six Guys is an animated horror short by Ripley Howarth inspired by the works of Junji Ito and Charlie Kaufman. This film is a slow-burn that really kicks into high gear once the protagonist encounters the personification of Time. Horror in animation can be hit or miss, but Howarth uses the imperfections of the art form to their advantage. Six Guys is truly unsettling.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 6
One of the keys in creating a superhero story is forming strong relationships between the hero and villain. They don’t have to be strangers, and if the hero and villain have some sort of connection, it makes the drama of their conflict all the more meaningful. This past week’s episode of Titans really showcased just what’s in store as Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) finally took a turn towards villainy.
Preview: Happiness Is… Funny Things, The Comic Biography Of Charles M Schulz
Charles M ‘Sparky’ Schulz’s 100th birthday would have been on 26th November 2022 and to celebrate Top Shelf Productions has announced Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles M. Schulz. Funny Things is promised as, and looks like it may well deliver, “an imaginative and tender-hearted...
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
House Of X: Previewing All The ‘X-Men’ Titles Out This Week, And There’s A Lot!
It’s another big, big week for the X-Men with six titles coming out featuring Marvel’s merry mutants. There’s Marauders #9, Immortal X-Men #9, X-Men Red #9, X-Force #35, New Mutants #32 and X-Treme X-Men #1 from the original team of writer Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca. Sign me up!
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 22
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
Z2 Comics And Swedish Metal Band Amon Amarth Announce New Graphic Novel And Board Game – ‘The Great Heathen Army’
More metal comics coming from Z2 Comics, this time in collaboration with Swedish metal band Amon Amarth, with a combination of graphic novel and board game…. The graphic novel The Great Heathen Army sees Amon Amarth join writer Dan Watters and artist Ario Murti to, as Z2 put it, “unleash a mighty war yawp” where Viking armies and Anglo-Saxon kingdoms clash in the 9th-Century.
Jason Todd And The Joker Reunite In ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #3 Preview
Backup: Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Napolitano. The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?. The Joker: The Man Who...
In Space No-One Can Here You Scheme: Previewing ‘Batman’ #130
Backup: Zdarsky, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, Cowles. “The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!”
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 4 – ‘Sandman Mystery Theatre’
Time to take a moment to open another virtual window here in The Comicon Advent Calendar – every day brings more comic goodness with a seasonal spin…. Today we take a quick look at the Sandman Mystery Theatre story from the very first Vertigo Winters Edge, a seasonal anthology from winter 1997. Matt Wagner and Steven Seagle on writing duties, the great John K Snyder III on art.
Review Round Up: All Of Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
It was a rather busy week for comic book reviews and once more I’ve collected them all together for your convenience and reading pleasure, right here in your regular Review Round Up. Scott Redmond lead the pack with the following reviews. The man is a machine when it comes...
Preview: A New Edition Of The Classic European Graphic Novel ‘The Invisible Frontier’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of their new printing of The Invisible Frontier, out tomorrow from writer Benoit Peters and illustrator Francois Schuiten. ‘Uncover the strange magic of The Obscure Cities and be awed by the beautiful art and incredible storytelling! Features a new English translation of the classic graphic novel.
