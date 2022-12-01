ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Man dies after being shot outside bar in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday near the Riverwalk. According to Clarksville Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the parking lot outside Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive. An altercation began at N’Quire Bar and Lounge and carried over into the parking lot.
smokeybarn.com

Fatal Crash On Rural Road Goes Unnoticed, THP Investigating

ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person lost their life following a fatal crash near Adams Tennessee Sunday evening. The crash reportedly went unnoticed for some time. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person died in the crash but the full report has not been released....
WSMV

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
WSMV

1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting. Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr. According to officials, one person...
whvoradio.com

Woman Flown To Nashville Hospital After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle. The...
WSMV

Shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville leaves one injured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting early Sunday morning. According to Clarksville Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive. One person was injured...
WSMV

Shelby Park underpass too low for commercial vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is an underpass in East Nashville that is creating issues for dozens of trucks that attempt to cross underneath a bridge near Shelby Park. Residents have noticed roughly 40 different box trucks have become stuck in this underpass over the last 10 years and it seems to be happening more often.
clarksvillenow.com

Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
clarksvillenow.com

Woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck with couple walking dog on Lafayette Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman accused of hitting two pedestrians on Lafayette Road and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at the County Courthouse, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. On...

