Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Man dies after being shot outside bar in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday near the Riverwalk. According to Clarksville Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the parking lot outside Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive. An altercation began at N’Quire Bar and Lounge and carried over into the parking lot.
smokeybarn.com
Fatal Crash On Rural Road Goes Unnoticed, THP Investigating
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person lost their life following a fatal crash near Adams Tennessee Sunday evening. The crash reportedly went unnoticed for some time. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person died in the crash but the full report has not been released....
WSMV
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
WSMV
1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting. Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr. According to officials, one person...
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Nashville Hospital After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle. The...
WSMV
Shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville leaves one injured
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting early Sunday morning. According to Clarksville Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive. One person was injured...
Nashville Pedestrian Killed in Crash Wednesday Night Identified
December 1, 2022 – A pedestrian has died following a crash on Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South Wednesday night. Michael Mitchell, 70, was struck by a Volkswagen Golf making a left onto Lafayette Street around 8:20 p.m. More crime news!. This fatal crash occurred outside of a crosswalk.
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
Man dead after being hit by car near downtown Nashville
A man has died after being hit by a car Wednesday night near downtown Nashville.
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation. Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling …. Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash near Nashville downtown on Wednesday night. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and Lafayette Street at around 8:20 p.m.
WSMV
Shelby Park underpass too low for commercial vehicles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is an underpass in East Nashville that is creating issues for dozens of trucks that attempt to cross underneath a bridge near Shelby Park. Residents have noticed roughly 40 different box trucks have become stuck in this underpass over the last 10 years and it seems to be happening more often.
Known shoplifter charged with stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from Opry Mills Mall
A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
clarksvillenow.com
Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery after South Nashville carjacking
Detectives took three teenage boys into custody -- and recovered several guns -- Thursday night following a carjacking in South Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
rewind943.com
Two 15-year-old girls overdose at Oak Plains Academy, one dead, the other in critical condition
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One 15-year-old girl is dead and another is in critical condition after overdosing on over-the-counter medication, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a CPR in progress at the Oak Plains Academy, 1751 Oak Plains Rd.,...
clarksvillenow.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck with couple walking dog on Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman accused of hitting two pedestrians on Lafayette Road and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at the County Courthouse, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. On...
Comments / 1