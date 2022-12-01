Read full article on original website
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
Nassau County to Receive New "363" Area Code in January 2023
As of January 20, 2023, Nassau County will no longer have a lone telephone area code, as a brand new, second code – 363 – will officially launch at some point after that date. Reports indicate that the decision was made based on the fact that the 10-digit...
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway
On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Body of Unidentified Male Discovered in Manorhaven Parking Lot, Police Say
The Homicide Squad is investigating a death of an undetermined nature that occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM in Manorhaven. According to Detectives, Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road. Upon arrival, Officers located a male Hispanic approximately 40-years-old lying on the ground. The unidentified male was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.
Harbor Country Day School Students Deliver Food to Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry
In keeping with their annual tradition, the students of St. James’ Harbor Country Day School’s Student Council recently concluded their Fall 2022 Food Drive to benefit the Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry. Over the course of two weeks, more than 400 pieces of nonperishable food items were collected. Those donated items were then delivered to the Food Pantry by Student Council officers on November 30th.
