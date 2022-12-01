Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
norfolkneradio.com
Report: Rhule meets with Brahmer, other Husker prospects
According to the podcast, The Great Cornholio, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was in Norfolk on Saturday to meet with prospects and the coach made a trip to Pierce to meet with tight end commit Ben Brahmer. According to the article, Rhule posted a photo on Twitter and it was...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004
OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
North Platte Telegraph
Staff hires, transfers and recruiting: Nebraska's whirlwind offseason just starting
LINCOLN — Thanksgiving morning arrived and Nebraska still did not have a head football coach. Now after 10 days that feel like 10 months, the program is in the midst of radical change crammed into a span barely longer than a typical game week. And there’s a long way...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four
One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
Nebraska hands No. 7 Creighton third straight loss
Derrick Walker recorded 22 points and eight rebounds and Sam Griesel added 18 and 12, respectively, to fuel visiting Nebraska
klkntv.com
Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program’s coaching changes. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter. Miller pointed to the Huskers’ coaching changes as the reason why he reopened his recruitment....
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
Husker Hour: Rhule Impressions, Volleyball Advances, Nebraska Wins
Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster break down the Nebraska volleyball NCAA Tournament win, give their impressions of the first week of the Matt Rhule era, and discuss a couple Nebrasketball wins ahead of a date at Creighton. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
3 News Now
Taking Down The Terps! Nebraska women's basketball upsets #20 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 20th ranked Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, 90-67. It's the Huskers' first ever win over the Terrapins in 16 tries. Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points to lead NU.
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Upset Heavy Huskers Put Five into Semis in Vegas
What a day the Huskers had to start the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Out of its 10 wrestlers, No. 16 Nebraska will have five of them in Saturday morning’s semifinal round. The Huskers sit in third in the team race but have the most semifinalists of any team.
knopnews2.com
Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
