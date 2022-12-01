I believe that the bowl games will be announced starting at 11:00 a.m. CST. These are the ones that I’ve found this morning and someway it appears that Texas Tech is more likely than not headed to Houston for the TaxAct Bowl rather than Orlando in the Cheez-It Bowl, which is disappointing. That appears to be going to Oklahoma. As you all probably know, I don’t have any sort of crystal ball, just reporting what I’ve found. I’m going to be out again today (more basketball tournament things) so enjoy your Sunday!

1 DAY AGO