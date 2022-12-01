ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights

HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state. And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.
cw39.com

History behind the name ‘Texas Bowl’

HOUSTON (CW39) – Post season college football, arguably on of the ‘most wonderful times of the year’ according to sports fans. Between the excitement of rooting for you alma mater and the bowl game celebratory events however, I think any average Joe can hop onboard this bandwagon. The glory of Bowl games for the players and the fans, is the fact that often there is lots of traveling involved. Sponsored games are hosted in famous stadiums with iconic reputations.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
stakingtheplains.com

Bowl Game Open Thread | 2022.12.04

I believe that the bowl games will be announced starting at 11:00 a.m. CST. These are the ones that I’ve found this morning and someway it appears that Texas Tech is more likely than not headed to Houston for the TaxAct Bowl rather than Orlando in the Cheez-It Bowl, which is disappointing. That appears to be going to Oklahoma. As you all probably know, I don’t have any sort of crystal ball, just reporting what I’ve found. I’m going to be out again today (more basketball tournament things) so enjoy your Sunday!
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
KHOU

A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
cw39.com

ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress

HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...

Comments / 0

Community Policy