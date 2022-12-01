ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Suspects caught on camera after historical Black church vandalized in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. — After surveillance video captured suspects forcing their way into a historical Potomac, Maryland church and vandalizing property, Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help finding those responsible. The Friday, Nov. 25 incident happened at the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church on Seven...
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County

The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
Man found dead in car in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
VSP trooper dragged by SUV on I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested

HENRICO, Va. — A Delaware man has been arrested after police say he trapped a state trooper in his passenger door and dragged him along Interstate 295 Friday. At 4:08 p.m., on Dec. 2, a Virginia State Trooper saw a 2021 Mazda CX-30 SUV speeding south on I-295 in Henrico County.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
