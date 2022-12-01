ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business

By Anthony Reyes
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said it conducted an investigation in June and it was determined that 26-year-old Chase R. Jones of Cassadaga damaged vehicles from a business in the Town of Sheridan by cutting out the catalytic converters.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones turned himself in on Thursday and he is charged with:

  • Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Two counts of third-degree autostrpping
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

ramblin Man
3d ago

I'm a contractor I take copper and aluminum in once in awhile they have my license on file when I take stuff in. maybe the scrap yards should make these people start showing some kind of documentation of where they got this stuff when they bring it in

