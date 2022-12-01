Read full article on original website
Movie Star Sir Chad Everhart GCA
3d ago
This is an awful tragedy & I hope they lock up the parents for life no parole. May the baby RIP XoXoX
Top 9 Deadliest Prisons With The Most Deaths In New York State
The New York State Department of Corrections released a report of how many incarcerated individuals have died in its facilities for the year. Over the past ten years, there have been a total of 1,360 inmate deaths at state-run facilities. These deaths include all facilities - maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons, as well as Regional Medical Units.
New York State Police Arrested 213 People For Impaired Driving
Police in New York were busy cracking down on impaired drivers around the state. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Police gave out 14,063 tickets during the 2022 Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. Police were targeting unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday weekend. State Troopers arrested 213 people...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions
Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
NBC New York
Severely Mentally Ill Teens Sent to NY Foster Home Unable to Treat Them, Leading to Scares
A teenager standing in front of a car, asking the driver to end his life. Another teen stealing a family's chicken from their backyard — then eating it alive, right in front of children. There is a dire shortage of psychiatric care for adolescents that has led to conflict...
whcuradio.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
informnny.com
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault
A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
wxhc.com
Fentanyl Apart of Major Drug Bust in Village of McGraw
Another major drug bust was done by the Cortland County Drug Task Force on Thursday, December 1st at a residence located on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw. The task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence and located over an ounce of Meth, 8 grams of Cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips and 19 pills containing Buprenorphine, 40 pills containing Amphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of currency.
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
cnycentral.com
Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
WKTV
9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
Two firefighters injured during Otisco barn fire, some livestock dead, firefighters say
Otisco, N.Y. — Two firefighters were injured and multiple livestock died during a barn fire in Otisco on Saturday, firefighters said. Firefighters responded at 6:05 p.m. at the corner of Finlon Road and Buckwheat Road, according to a Facebook post from the Otisco Fire Department. The address was 4001 Finlon Road, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
UPDATE: Ontario County 911 system is back in service
The Ontario Sheriff County Office announced the 911 system is currently back in service and calls are coming in normally to the Ontario County 911 Center.
Madison County man charged after police find meth, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana and scales
Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested Thursday on charges he was selling drugs out of his home, deputies said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found the drugs during a search of the home at 356 N. Lake St. in Oneida, deputies said in a news release.
