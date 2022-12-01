Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit passes Jaguars test with flying colors
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Dan Campbell said Jared Goff played as well as any quarterback in the league Sunday, and it's difficult to argue against the results. The Lions QB completed 31-of-41 throws for 341 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.
Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's 2022 pay hits eight figures with big-buck bonuses
When it comes to the University of Michigan, there's only one shade of green that's acceptable. That would be the color of money. Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has accumulated more than $2 million in performance bonuses, pushing this year's compensation past $10 million following Saturday night's 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.
Locker Room Preview: Former wide receiver Chris Francies to appear
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers come home from Chicago after their win over the Bears, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another Locker Room show. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will talk about the game against the Bears as well as look ahead to Green Bay’s much-needed bye […]
Panthers release Baker Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News have confirmed. Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold. Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Broncos 23-10 Darnold is expected to be the team’s starter going forward […]
Jaguars-Titans Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
After back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Eagles, Tennessee is a home favorite in this AFC South showdown.
Detroit News
Romeo Okwara not active against Jaguars; rookie Jameson Williams set to debut
Detroit — Romeo Okwara's season debut won't come this week. Even though the Detroit Lions activated the veteran defensive end off injured reserve this weekend, he's among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. More than 13 months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon, the Lions' 2020 sack leader still needs more time to get acclimated before appearing in a game.
Detroit News
Sluggish on-ball defense hampering Michigan basketball: 'We need to grow'
When Michigan returned from its three-game exhibition tour through France and Greece this past summer, one of assistant coach Phil Martelli’s takeaways was the Wolverines’ individual ball defense was lacking and needed to improve. Three months later, Martelli is still saying the same thing as Michigan heads back...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions in playoff race, Williams' trajectory and Johnson's head-coaching viability
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll readily admit my hesitation to discuss the playoff race in recent weeks, but following Sunday's beatdown, which gave the Lions their fourth win in the past five games, it's time to explore whether any postseason scenarios are realistic.
Detroit News
Friday's NFL: Panthers owner David Tepper scrutinized in criminal probe
Columbia, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his real estate company are the focus of a criminal investigation to see if they misused any public money in their failed effort to build a practice facility for the NFL team in South Carolina. The York County Sheriff's Office...
Detroit News
Matt Lewis returns to Detroit City FC on multi-year deal
Another member of Detroit City FC's 2022 back line is returning for 2023. Matt Lewis became the second DCFC center back to re-up on a two-year deal with the club this week, following the lead of captain Stephen Carroll, who was announced Wednesday. With Lewis' deal done, that leaves just...
