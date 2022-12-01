ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen Journal

Registration for Lil’ Knights basketball league to begin

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago

BLADENBORO — The Lil’ Knights Basketball League is open for registration for students in grades 1-8.

There will be four divisions divided by the student’s grade and gender; the divisions will be coed teams for grades 1-3 and 4-6, while the divisions for grades 7 and 8 will be split by their respective gender.

The grades 1-3 division will play on an 8-ft goal while the grades 2-6 division will play on a 9-ft goal. The goal will be raised to 10 ft for grades 7 and 8 leagues.

There will be a total of five games every Saturday starting on Jan. 7. The younger divisions will tip-off first at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by the older kids at 10:30 am.

In-person registration will be held at West Bladen High School from Dec. 28-30 from 2:00-8:00 pm. Registration will cost $35 before Dec. 30 and $45 after.

All checks must be payable to “West Bladen Athletics Association.” For more information, contact Travis Pait at 910-234-4318.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

SAC 7 Tennis All-Conference

BLADEN COUNTY — The SAC 7 All-Conference tennis honors list has been announced and four athletes from Bladen County schools have been na
Bladen Journal

Lady Eagles secure late win

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 43-41 victory. The Wolfpack found success on the fastbreak at the ex
Bladen Journal

Close call for the Eagles

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 58-54 victory. Whiteville opened the scoring with a 3-pointe
Bladen Journal

Voting for “Lighting of the Lake” competition begins

WHITE LAKE — The 2022 Lighting of the Lake competition has begun!. Bladen County residents are encouraged to view the docks around White Lake’s resort community as they compete to be named favorite dock decorations. The displays will be available to view from now until Christmas from 6 to 10 p.m. with four viewing points. Attendees can view the displays from White Lake Marine, Goldston’s Pier, Camp Clearwater, and Timberlodge Pier. Signs will direct people to the view points.
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro hosts annual Christmas Parade

BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Annual Christmas Parade was held Saturday and the environment was festive as the road was lined with families waiting for the chance to spot Santa Claus and take in the Christmas spirit. It was a warm fall morning with partly cloudy skies and the parade line started marching down Main street around 10:30 AM and concluded just before the afternoon.
Bladen Journal

Cape Fear Farmer’s Market celebrates Christmas with the kids

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cape Fear Farmer’s Market hosted “Christmas at the Farmer’s Market: It’s All About the Kids” on Saturday. Part of their series of differently themed Christmas events, the event featured cookie decorating, a show by a magician, and story hour with the Grinch, played by none other than Bo Barefoot.
Bladen Journal

Christmas time is here

ELIZABETHTOWN — The air was buzzing at the Elizabethtown Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Sunday as hundreds gathered in the downtown area of the county seat to welcome Santa Claus and the Christmas season. The parade began at 4 p.m. and lasted around 45 minutes as local...
Bladen Journal

Donations for Empty Stocking Fund will be accepted until Dec. 22

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children. The Bladen Journal is partnering with Lumber River United Way...
Bladen Journal

Christmas comes to Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown — As we move toward the end of November, Elizabethtown is decorating for Christmas!. The snowflakes have been attached to the light poles lining the roads through town, and the windows of the shops downtown are aglow with sparkling colors and beloved Christmas characters. This Christmas is special...
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests

BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
Bladen Journal

Police looking for information about stolen UTV

WHITE OAK — A stolen UTV Kawasaki KRX Teryx 1000cc was last seen on Nov. 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of River Road in White Oak. The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of their property. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Investigator McKinley Raynor with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy