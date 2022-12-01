ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reimagined version of ‘The Wiz’ to make Broadway return

By Jack Hobbs
 4 days ago

“The Wiz” is about to ease its way down the road to Broadway once again.

The beloved “The Wizard of Oz” show is slated to return to Great White Way in the spring of 2024, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

The show will be directed by Schele Williams and include additional material from writer Amber Ruffin, who wrote the musical version of “Some Like It Hot.”

“I wouldn’t be on Broadway if it wasn’t for ‘The Wiz,’” Williams said.

“The music, the costumes, the choreography and Stephanie Mills! Seeing that show changed my life. It is, in every way, a celebration of black excellence. I am honored to helm this production and I can’t think of a better time to tell this story.”

“The Wiz” first opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony awards, including Best Musical.

"The Wiz" first opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony awards, including Best Musical.
“I am thrilled my father’s music and ‘The Wiz’ is returning to Broadway,” said the son of the show’s composer, Michael Smalls. “I am so happy to know a new generation will be discovering these wonderful songs and learn of my father’s extraordinary talent.”

As of Thursday, there has been no official announcement of the cast.

“‘The Wiz’ is a beloved, joyous and fantastic musical celebrating black excellence,” the producers said in a joint statement.

The show will be directed by Schele Williams and include additional material from writer Amber Ruffin, who wrote the musical version of "Some Like It Hot."
“Inspired by the original visions of Geoffrey Holder and George Faison, we are honored to give way to a new generation of black artists who love this show as much as we do. We are thrilled to now bring ‘The Wiz’ to theatergoers around the US and on Broadway.”

Before finding a home on Broadway, the show will tour around the US starting in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre — where the original production was seen by audiences for the first time in 1975 — in the fall of 2023.

