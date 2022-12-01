Read full article on original website
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Cult of Mac
AirPods dominate global smart headphones market
If it seems like almost everyone one you see wearing wireless earbuds is using AirPods, you’re not far off. Apple has a whopping 31% of the world market – three times the market share of its closest competitor. And its lead is growing, with shipments growing strongly year-lever...
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
pocketnow.com
Save up to $100 on the latest Apple iPad Air, iPad 10th Gen, and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In case you missed out on the latest Apple iPad Air during the Black Friday sale, it's not too late. Amazon is offering major discounts on both the 2022 iPad Air and the latest 10th Gen entry-level iPad, bringing them back to Black Friday prices. Introduced at the price of $599, the 64GB variant of the M1 iPad Air is now available for $499. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $649, down from $749.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Android Headlines
Google is reportedly working on Gmail & Calendar apps for Wear OS
According to 9to5Google, Google is working on releasing Gmail and Calendar apps for Wear OS devices, including the Pixel Watch. The goes on to say that Google has started to test Calendar and Gmail apps for the platform. The source, however, can’t confirm whether apps allow users to create new events or compose emails. The experience is described as “full” to 9to5Google.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
TechRadar
iFi's smallest ever portable DAC wants to big up the sound from your Mac, PC or phone
British audio specialist iFi seems to be on a miniaturization mission, with a new "super-affordable" GO Link portable DAC measuring the size of a regular USB stick. Coming hot on the heels of the palm-sized iFi Uno, this new dongle-style headphone amp connects to your Mac, PC or smartphone via USB-C with a 3.5mm headphone input at the other end.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
pocketnow.com
Save up to $80 on Apple's latest iPad models and accessories
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple recently launched the iPad 10th Gen, but there were no Black Friday deals available for the device during the sale. There's good news for you now, as Amazon has knocked $30 off the price of the latest entry-level iPad, and you can now grab the 64GB model only for $419 as a part of the latest deal. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $559.
CNET
Turn Your iPad Pro Into a Laptop With This $37 Brydge Keyboard Case
Apple's iPad Pro isn't quite a laptop, but with it's lighting fast performance and powerful hardware, you can certainly use it like one. And if you want to pair yours with a keyboard for a more traditional laptop feel, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Brydge makes sleek Bluetooth keyboard cases that make it easy to convert your Apple tablet into a compact laptop, and right now you can grab one on sale. Verizon is currently offering 75% off the Brydge Pro and Pro Plus keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Verizon only states that this is a limited time offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a keyboard case at this price.
Engadget
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This is your...
notebookcheck.net
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
Three months after revealing the design of the upcoming OnePlus 11, popular tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is back with an alleged official render. The image confirms the previously leaked back cover/camera assembly design and unveils the Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black color choices. OnePlus Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. After...
Asus ROG Delta S Wireless review: top-quality audio from almost any device
The Asus ROG Delta S Wireless headset is pleasingly versatile and sounds great
Cult of Mac
New Cascade customizable mechanical keyboard goes big
The Los Angeles-based company Azio successfully crowd-funded its Cascade 75 mechanical keyboard on Kickstarter last year. Now it’s back with the Cascade 98, a 98% layout keyboard with a full-sized number pad that comes in slim or regular profiles. It has surpassed its funding goal. Keychron and others have...
