Kyle Palmieri placed on injured reserve as Islanders’ woes mount

The Islanders’ injury problems continue.

The team placed Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 21 while announcing that Cal Clutterbuck was day-to-day with an upper-body issue. Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching were recalled from AHL Bridgeport via loan.

Josh Bailey also remains day-to-day with an upper-body issue, though he skated ahead of Thursday’s practice.

Palmieri is eligible to come off IR at any time, because he was placed retroactively.

“We’ll just see how things go and go day to day,” general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters. “Also today, we won’t know [if] both of [Fasching and Bardreau] will play or just one will play.”

Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 21. NHLI via Getty Images

Clutterbuck has dealt with a nagging injury this season, exiting the win over Calgary on Nov. 7 and saying he would continue to deal with the issue, but it wouldn’t be long-term. It’s not clear whether this is the same thing, but Lamoriello did say it was not related to the shoulder surgery Clutterbuck had during the offseason.

“I think you’re always concerned when a player gets injured but he recovers pretty quickly,” Lamoriello said. “That’s the one thing he’s capable of.”