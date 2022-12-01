ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kyle Palmieri placed on injured reserve as Islanders’ woes mount

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Islanders’ injury problems continue.

The team placed Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 21 while announcing that Cal Clutterbuck was day-to-day with an upper-body issue. Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching were recalled from AHL Bridgeport via loan.

Josh Bailey also remains day-to-day with an upper-body issue, though he skated ahead of Thursday’s practice.

Palmieri is eligible to come off IR at any time, because he was placed retroactively.

“We’ll just see how things go and go day to day,” general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters. “Also today, we won’t know [if] both of [Fasching and Bardreau] will play or just one will play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140yqB_0jU733qQ00
Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 21.
NHLI via Getty Images

Clutterbuck has dealt with a nagging injury this season, exiting the win over Calgary on Nov. 7 and saying he would continue to deal with the issue, but it wouldn’t be long-term. It’s not clear whether this is the same thing, but Lamoriello did say it was not related to the shoulder surgery Clutterbuck had during the offseason.

“I think you’re always concerned when a player gets injured but he recovers pretty quickly,” Lamoriello said. “That’s the one thing he’s capable of.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy