Historic increase in SUNY applications

By Michael Mahar
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State University of New York (SUNY) has announced a historic increase in applications from both in-state and out-of-state students across all SUNY campuses. SUNY reports over a 110% increase in Fall 2023 applications and credits their two-week fee-waiver initiative to apply early and in increased numbers.

“SUNY’s fee waiver has been an incredible success and we are encouraged by the increase in potential students taking this step to pursue a college education,” said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley. “Campuses will now be working to ensure that students choose a SUNY school for their academic pursuits, providing them with guidance and financial aid assistance, when necessary. New York State has significantly invested in higher education as a driving force for its economy, and we want to make sure all New Yorkers can avail themselves of a high-quality, affordable education across our state.”

As of November 25, SUNY saw a jump from 97,257 applications to 204,437 applications from year to year. SUNY also credits its new out-of-state tuition match option for the increased number of out-of-state student applications this season. Under the offer, applicants from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois, and California are eligible to receive their in-state tuition and fees at a SUNY school.

Schenectady police search for another missing teen

“The increase in applications has far exceeded our expectations. It is a testament to the high-quality education for which SUNY is known, with some of the best faculty, staff, and campus communities in the nation,” said Joel Wincowski, Deputy to the Chancellor for Enrollment. “This increase is only the beginning of an upward trend we expect in enrollment across our campuses. To that end, we will work with campuses to help applicants make their final decision on which SUNY campus will be home next fall.”

