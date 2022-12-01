Crisis Text Line looking for volunteers
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Suicide Prevention Center of New York partners Crisis Text Line are looking for volunteers this holiday season. As a Volunteer Crisis Counselor, you would help those struggling with mental health that need some support.
If you're interested in becoming a virtual volunteer that will support people and improve your communications skills, visit the Crisis Text Line website .
