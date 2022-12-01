ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

multihousingnews.com

McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community

Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
utahstories.com

A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.

Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
luxury-houses.net

A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million

3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
KSLTV

Utah Tech student dead after accidentally falling from balcony

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A freshman Utah Tech University student is dead after accidentally falling from a fifth-floor balcony early Sunday morning, according to the university and Utah Tech Police Department. Interim Police Chief Ron Bridge said 18-year-old Peyton Hall, from South Jordan, fell 55 feet from the fifth-floor...
ksl.com

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com

City to buy and develop town center at Hillside Plaza

“The City of Cottonwood Heights has signed a purchase sales agreement with the intent to buy the Hillside Plaza property, located on the northeast corner of 2300 East and Fort Union Boulevard,” announced Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers on Nov. 15. The Hillside Plaza resides at approximately 2378 Fort...
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
herrimanjournal.com

Herriman cuts the ribbon on new recreation area

Herriman residents can now look forward to a new recreation area located on the east side of Mountain View Corridor, starting at Sentinel Blvd, and up into the clear spaces west of Juniper Crest Road. This new recreation area will feature 72 acres of open area in the Herriman city limits. This recreation area is designed to encompass commercial, residential, and educational areas in Herriman to the Herriman hills trails system, making the trails more easily accessible to residents of the city. The Juniper Canyon recreation area has several phases to its ultimate completion, and each phase will be added to the recreation area upon the availability of funds over the next few years. Some of these phases include picnic tables, park benches throughout the 72-acre area, and a bike playground that will consist of a snake ladder, a mountain-top trail and a custom tunnel to bike through. The ground for this project was broken on March 1, and the official ribbon cutting for this area was completed Nov. 2. Residents can look forward to new developments in the Juniper Canyon recreation area over the next few years and enjoy the nature and beauty of Herriman in a more accessible.

