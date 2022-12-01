Read full article on original website
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million
3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
Utah Tech student dead after accidentally falling from balcony
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A freshman Utah Tech University student is dead after accidentally falling from a fifth-floor balcony early Sunday morning, according to the university and Utah Tech Police Department. Interim Police Chief Ron Bridge said 18-year-old Peyton Hall, from South Jordan, fell 55 feet from the fifth-floor...
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
Christmas hotel booking pace down 25%, revenue on par; are we finding balance for Park City?
PARK CITY, Utah — Locals will definitely rejoice in fewer people in town and on the mountain. But dips in Park City’s hotel occupancy can seem like a scary thing […]
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
City to buy and develop town center at Hillside Plaza
“The City of Cottonwood Heights has signed a purchase sales agreement with the intent to buy the Hillside Plaza property, located on the northeast corner of 2300 East and Fort Union Boulevard,” announced Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers on Nov. 15. The Hillside Plaza resides at approximately 2378 Fort...
Utah County neighborhood concerned about target shooting after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn't happen again. In the latest...
Woman awarded $2.4 million after Vail Resorts employee smashes her hand with bowling ball
The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, was ordered to pay a woman $2.4 million dollars last month, after her hand was smashed with a bowling ball by a Vail Resorts employee. According to a case review that was written by the plaintiff's counsel, the incident occurred on April 4,...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
Herriman cuts the ribbon on new recreation area
Herriman residents can now look forward to a new recreation area located on the east side of Mountain View Corridor, starting at Sentinel Blvd, and up into the clear spaces west of Juniper Crest Road. This new recreation area will feature 72 acres of open area in the Herriman city limits. This recreation area is designed to encompass commercial, residential, and educational areas in Herriman to the Herriman hills trails system, making the trails more easily accessible to residents of the city. The Juniper Canyon recreation area has several phases to its ultimate completion, and each phase will be added to the recreation area upon the availability of funds over the next few years. Some of these phases include picnic tables, park benches throughout the 72-acre area, and a bike playground that will consist of a snake ladder, a mountain-top trail and a custom tunnel to bike through. The ground for this project was broken on March 1, and the official ribbon cutting for this area was completed Nov. 2. Residents can look forward to new developments in the Juniper Canyon recreation area over the next few years and enjoy the nature and beauty of Herriman in a more accessible.
Salt Lake area paving company's building destroyed in fire
Police and fire crews are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out at a paving company early Saturday morning.
Park City makes Condé Nast Traveller Best Places to go in the U.S. list
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City made the Condé Nast Traveller 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023 list with the likes of Boston and the Arts […]
What is Treacher Collins Syndrome? Ogden family opens their home to share their journey
Teacher Collins Syndrome (TCS) is a rare genetic disorder. You may be familiar with it if you’ve seen the 2017 film Wonder. For one Ogden family, TCS is not something they only see in the movies, it's something they live with every day.
