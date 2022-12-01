ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown

For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football

The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
Group 1 Final stars of the game: Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury

Mountain Lakes struck first, but Woodbury struck more often and with resounding authority. Woodbury (12-2) displayed speed and muscle on either side of the ball to bounce back from a one-touchdown deficit in the first quarter for a 31-7 victory Saturday in the first NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state final Saturday afternoon at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Garden State Grapple

It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple

Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale makes roster decision at 184 pounds

A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana

Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown wanted to give Titans a ‘whoopin’ in Sunday’s win

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ran toward the goal post in the north end zone at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon, looking to celebrate what he thought was a 40-yard touchdown catch. Brown, a former Tennessee Titans player, was playing against his old team for the first time since being traded to the Eagles and wanted to send a message to the Titans.
Tough-guy Eagles send NFL a message: We’re not backing down

PHILADELPHIA — For 12 games now, the Eagles have heard that they’re too. They’re too talented for their head coach to be a legitimate Coach of the Year candidate. Nick Sirianni, who’s now 11-1? C’mon, look at some of the true miracles workers, NFL talking heads said, like Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.
NFL analysts are all-in on ‘unstoppable’ Eagles’ A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown came. A.J. Brown saw. A.J. Brown conquered. The Philadephia Eagles wide receiver exploded Sunday for eight receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Brown no doubt was fired up to face his former team, who traded him to the Eagles during...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000

Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
