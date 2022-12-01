Read full article on original website
Passaic Tech, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 championship against No. 3 Toms River North given no chance to win. It wasn’t the first time the Bulldogs were doubted this season. It also wasn’t the second, third, fourth or fifth time.
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying...
Mountain Lakes struck first, but Woodbury struck more often and with resounding authority. Woodbury (12-2) displayed speed and muscle on either side of the ball to bounce back from a one-touchdown deficit in the first quarter for a 31-7 victory Saturday in the first NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state final Saturday afternoon at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA — It’s technically a new destination since the PIAA state football championships will be played at Chapman Field, at Cumberland Valley High School this year, as opposed to Hersheypark Stadium, in Hershey. That doesn’t matter to St. Joseph’s Prep because every year the Hawks’ aim is the...
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
TRENTON - The Rider University wrestling team only won one match out of 10 against No. 1 Penn State in Friday’s match at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. But boy, was it a big one. Sixth-year senior 197-pounder Ethan Laird took down national champion Max Dean in overtime...
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ran toward the goal post in the north end zone at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon, looking to celebrate what he thought was a 40-yard touchdown catch. Brown, a former Tennessee Titans player, was playing against his old team for the first time since being traded to the Eagles and wanted to send a message to the Titans.
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA — For 12 games now, the Eagles have heard that they’re too. They’re too talented for their head coach to be a legitimate Coach of the Year candidate. Nick Sirianni, who’s now 11-1? C’mon, look at some of the true miracles workers, NFL talking heads said, like Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.
A.J. Brown came. A.J. Brown saw. A.J. Brown conquered. The Philadephia Eagles wide receiver exploded Sunday for eight receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Brown no doubt was fired up to face his former team, who traded him to the Eagles during...
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
