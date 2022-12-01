Read full article on original website
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.
New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Trenton now back to having 2 separate runoff elections, judge orders
A judge on Sunday officially re-separated the Trenton City Council runoff elections to two events, one next week and one in January. The decision came after another virtual hearing by Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy that was packed with lawyers and opinions and ran 90 minutes long. The...
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
Driver was under influence of marijuana in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach, cops say
Authorities have arrested a Cherry Hill man on vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the June 4 crash in Glassboro, according to police. Reed was driving...
Jersey City real estate investor pleads guilty in loan scam that netted $400K
A Jersey City real estate investor has admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a fraudulent home equity line of credit scheme that led to more than $400,000 in losses to lenders, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Anthony Garvin, 52, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 2,...
Former Bergen County man charged with assault, DUI in Kearny crash
A Connecticut man has been charged aggravated assault, assault by auto and other offenses in a crash last year in Kearny that left two people in critical condition, authorities said. Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, Connecticut, who was living in Garfield at the time, was behind the wheel at 4:08...
More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen
A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation
A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues
The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township’s K9 officer Diesel was presented with a $2500 check from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church this week. According to Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, that donation will be used to buy Diesel a bulletproof vest. “Thank you to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for your generous contribution to our newest K9, Diesel. The money will be used to purchase a bullet proof vest for Diesel. In addition to the $2500 check presented to Chief James Riccio and K9 Handler Glen Pacyna, a member of the congregation, Jason Lytle, presented a wooden plaque he The post Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine
The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
NBC New York
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
