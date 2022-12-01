Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and civil rights lawyer Ben Meiselas have acquired Los Angeles Magazine from Detroit-based Hour Media, the publication confirmed on Monday. The duo formed a new company called Engine Vision Media which will be the parent company under which the flagship publication will run, along with the Pasadena and Orange Coast glossies. “As someone who was born in downtown Los Angeles and raised in the Pasadena area, it’s a dream to help steward the legacy of these three incredible magazines and provide the resources needed to take them to the next level with a positive...

16 MINUTES AGO