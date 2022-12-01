Read full article on original website
‘We get to be their visual storytelling partners’: How artificial intelligence is transforming the film and entertainment industry
“We get to collaborate with filmmakers who hopefully want to make something that no one has ever seen before,” Rob Bredow, chief creative officer at Industrial Light & Magic and senior vice president of creative innovation at LucasFilm, said at Fortune Brainstorm A.I.
Los Angeles Magazine Sells To Attorneys Mark Geragos And Ben Meiselas; Formed Engine Vision Media
Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and civil rights lawyer Ben Meiselas have acquired Los Angeles Magazine from Detroit-based Hour Media, the publication confirmed on Monday. The duo formed a new company called Engine Vision Media which will be the parent company under which the flagship publication will run, along with the Pasadena and Orange Coast glossies. “As someone who was born in downtown Los Angeles and raised in the Pasadena area, it’s a dream to help steward the legacy of these three incredible magazines and provide the resources needed to take them to the next level with a positive...
Google SVP says the search giant has to be ‘thoughtful’ about the range of nefarious uses accompanying artificial intelligence
Google recently launched a $25 million A.I. sustainability effort with the UN.
