Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
More domestic violence victims finding refuge in N.J. hotels as calls for help rise
The Bergen County woman said she reached her tipping point four years ago. Her husband had cut her off from family and barred her from getting a job. She regularly slept in their son’s room with a shelving unit pushed up against the door to keep her husband out.
N.J.’s Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ star, dead at 90. Bob Johnson delighted generations of children.
To generations of children watching “Sesame Street,” he was our Bob. In New Jersey, he was Bob McGrath, a longtime resident of Teaneck, and later, Norwood. McGrath, 90, died Sunday, his children announced on Facebook. “The McGrath family has some sad news to share,” they said. “Our father...
N.J. Symphony dazzles as former music director returns to podium | Review
As part of their centennial celebration, the New Jersey Symphony is inviting past music directors back to help ring in its 100th season. Hugh Wolff led the orchestra from 1985 to 1993, but hasn’t conducted them in two decades. With about 20 members of the symphony from his tenure still playing, Wolff appeared to feel right at home with his old band.
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.
New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine
The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
Jersey City real estate investor pleads guilty in loan scam that netted $400K
A Jersey City real estate investor has admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a fraudulent home equity line of credit scheme that led to more than $400,000 in losses to lenders, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Anthony Garvin, 52, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 2,...
More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen
A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
For some kids, sitting with Santa needs to be quiet time (PHOTOS)
Everyone loves Santa, but sometimes the loud music, mall crowds and rumble of holiday shoppers is just too much. “Sensory Santa is a toned down sensory experience for children with special needs to who don’t deal well with overstimulation,” said Leslie Trifone, marketing and sponsorship manager at The Mall at Short Hills.
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say
A Newark student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school, officials said. Police responded to Weequahic High School at around 1:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of an armed student, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The student, who authorities didn’t identify, was...
Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation
A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
With high-speed crashes on the rise, N.J. needs to push drivers into the slow lane, advocates say
Carolyn Marsh fights back tears when talking about the “sweet, intelligent young man” she lost when her son went to work one day and never came home. Matthew Anderson, 33, worked as a salesman. But, in his off time the Pemberton resident participated in a Medieval reenactment group and treasured time with family and friends, she said.
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Look forward, not backward, on Boulevard East plan | Jersey Journal editorial
The Boulevard East road redesign project in North Hudson is taking a wrong turn by eliminating bike lanes in any form from the plan in order to maximize parking spots. To be sure, driving throughout North Hudson is especially frustrating, as is parking. So, we get that the mayors and...
Former Bergen County man charged with assault, DUI in Kearny crash
A Connecticut man has been charged aggravated assault, assault by auto and other offenses in a crash last year in Kearny that left two people in critical condition, authorities said. Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, Connecticut, who was living in Garfield at the time, was behind the wheel at 4:08...
