The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on U.S. Route 11 (Main Street) and state Route 2031 (Stephenson Street) in Duryea on Saturday for the Duryea Christmas Stroll from 4 to 8 p.m.

1 DAY AGO