Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned South Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating a house fire in South Jackson that broke out Monday morning. Officials say it happened at a home on Kingswood Avenue before 5 a.m. According to officials on the scene, the house was abandoned and the cause of the fire is under...
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
WAPT
Jackson councilman wants federal help in city's crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Student Found Dead Inside Car At Jackson State University In Mississippi
A student was found dead inside a car at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Dec. 2, according to WLBT News. Flynn Brown was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound around 8 a.m. in a parking lot on campus. The 22-year-old student from New Jersey was found inside of...
WLBT
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday. Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It started as a service project that has turned into an annual...
Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
WLBT
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
Madison County Journal
Madison Christmas Parade
The city of Madison Christmas Parade is on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, goes down Old Canton Road, comes up Madison Avenue, and ends at the Red Caboose. The deadline to sign up to have a float in the parade is Dec....
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
WAPT
Lights still off in parts of Belhaven after delivery truck crashes into triplex, utility pole
JACKSON, Miss. — The lights at a Belhaven intersection remain out Sunday morning after a food delivery truck crashed into a triplex and took a utility pole down. The incident happened Saturday morning on Greymont and Fortification streets. Mandy Letort said she lives on the back side of the...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
WLBT
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning. According to the Brandon Fire Department, the Rosewood Apartments off of West Jasper Street caught fire around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully. A suspect was arrested...
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
MSNBC
The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been unable to access clean, safe water for weeks, which has led to the Justice Department suing the city and appointing a third party to oversee reforms to the water system. Abre' Conner, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Conner explained how the Jackson water crisis is a microcosm of what Black communities across America face and what accountability would look like for those struggling to find safe water.Dec. 4, 2022.
vicksburgnews.com
Domestic incident leads to serious injuries
A domestic incident leads to serious injuries late Saturday night. Here is Sheriff Pace in an exclusive video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News:. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells the Vicksburg Daily News, “At about 11:15 this evening, Vicksburg Warren 911 dispatched deputies to the River Region emergency department. There we found a 27-year-old male that had a pretty serious injury to his arm that appeared to be inflicted from a knife. We’ve taken into custody a 25-year-old female, right now she’s being detained at the Sheriff’s Office. This appeared to be a domestic that occurred in the 500 block of Heartwood during which the victim was stabbed. The individual that we have detained right now has not been officially charged, she is detained. This is the early stages of this investigation. Lt. Stacy Rolison is the lead investigator and we will have more details later tonight or early in the morning.”
WLBT
Man in custody for shooting death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is in custody for the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station. The Crystal Springs Police Department says Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27 in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed, was located early Saturday morning in Jackson.
actionnews5.com
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed that 22-year-old Flynn Brown, of New Jersey, was shot and found inside...
Comments / 0