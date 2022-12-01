Read full article on original website
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
ABC 15 News
'I felt sick to my stomach': Arizona woman wants action after Zelle scam
PHOENIX — A call from your bank, claiming there are fraudulent charges on your account. It happened to Kari. But the person on the phone wasn't actually with Bank of America, they were a scammer, posing as an employee. However, the phone number matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call further.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
10-Year-Old Shoots Mom Dead, Orders Himself a VR Headset on Her Amazon Account
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head at close range over a VR headset. He has been charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide and could face a maximum of 60 years in prison. A recently unsealed criminal complaint reveals disturbing details of the killing and the boy’s history of violent and troubling behavior. Rolling Stone is not naming the defendant because of the boy’s young age and is not naming his mother because she is unnamed in the court documents. According to the complaint, the boy initially...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video
Photos on social media purport to identify Shanquella Robinson's friends in Mexico with her when she died following a brutal fight on video. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on NewsOne.
A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
Arizona polygamous leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, most under age 15
An Arizona polygamist cult leader has been accused of marrying 20 women, most of whom are under the age of 15, as well as his daughter. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, has been accused of marrying up to 20 women and girls as young as 9-years-old, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in Washington. The affidavit, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, outlines horrifying accusations of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children and child sex trafficking against Bateman. Bateman leads an offshoot group of the Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), but has been...
AdWeek
Former Phoenix Anchor Accused of Facilitating Fraud Involving PPP Loans During Pandemic
In a recently released report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, former Phoenix anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband Nathan Reis are being accused of potential fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans. Hockridge, who worked at ABC affiliate KNXV until 2018, and Reis are accused of enabling fraud...
Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video
The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
Security Camera Captures Something Weird Following These Girls Home
Some think it’s a bear, others say it is something more sinister than that.
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
MrBeast just became the biggest YouTuber in the world. His ascension marks the death of old YouTube and the rise of 'over-the-top' content.
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, became the most-followed creator on YouTube on November 14, overtaking his rival PewDiePie.
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
In the wake of the Eufy scandal, plus scandals from companies like Wyze and Ring, it's clear that indoor cameras are a terrible idea.
Catfish scams target everyone. Here's how to keep kids safe
The grieving aunt of the 15-year-old girl who was catfished by a former police officer implored parents to monitor their children's online activity. This is what online safety experts say about protecting children from catfishing crimes, which have ensnared people for years.
Flight makes emergency landing as passenger claims Jesus told her 'to open the door'
A passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight was arrested after trying to open the plane’s door midflight because “Jesus told her to open the door,” according to court documents.
Viral Facebook video shows chimpanzee mama and her baby cuddling, playing after they were separated
Mother chimpanzee and her baby have another viral moment when they're seen cuddling and embracing in latest Facebook post. The Sedgwick County Zoo says mama and baby are doing extremely well.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Moment Crocodile Nearly Eats Worker in Australia
For Australian tradesman Marcus Kane, Tuesday morning started like any other. After getting ready for the day, he hopped in his truck and left for work, his friends soon following behind. As they made their way down a dirt road in the Northern Territory, however, the men saw something massive lying amid the tire tracks. Slowly driving closer, they realized it was a truly enormous saltwater crocodile, its scaled body stretching almost the full width of the road.
