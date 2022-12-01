ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

WPG Talk Radio

AC, NJ Road Conditions Are Deplorable: Some Will Wait Until 2024

The condition of many roads in Atlantic City, New Jersey are currently deplorable and dangerous. Atlantic City is a multibillion dollar casino city, whereby the local government appears incapable of attending to the most basic services. Let’s begin with Atlantic Avenue. The condition is the worst it has ever been....
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo

There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol

The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
WPG Talk Radio

Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE

Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
NJ.com

More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen

A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ

There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
NJ.com

Historic homes on display during tour in Salem City (PHOTOS)

People looking to learn a bit about South Jersey history or just take in the sights of beautifully decorated historic homes flocked to Salem City Saturday for the 35th Annual Salem Yuletide Tour Saturday. The tour featured 28 sites, including several homes, a few churches, and businesses, as well as...
NJ.com

Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Daily Voice

Hack By 'Unauthorized Third Party' Shuts Down Internet, Schools In South Jersey

Classes are canceled for a third consecutive day at a Gloucester County school district due to technical problems caused by an "unauthorized third party," school officials announced. The Monroe Township School District cancelled classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1. A notification from Superintendent Susan Ficke went out to...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments

Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
BreakingAC

Atlantic City car stop leads to stun gun, large amounts of drugs

A motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City led to the recovery of several drugs and a stun gun, police said. Damaine Davis was stopped for a traffic infraction at about 6:26 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan found that Davis did not have a valid driver’s license,...
NJ.com

