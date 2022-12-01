Read full article on original website
With high-speed crashes on the rise, N.J. needs to push drivers into the slow lane, advocates say
Carolyn Marsh fights back tears when talking about the “sweet, intelligent young man” she lost when her son went to work one day and never came home. Matthew Anderson, 33, worked as a salesman. But, in his off time the Pemberton resident participated in a Medieval reenactment group and treasured time with family and friends, she said.
AC, NJ Road Conditions Are Deplorable: Some Will Wait Until 2024
The condition of many roads in Atlantic City, New Jersey are currently deplorable and dangerous. Atlantic City is a multibillion dollar casino city, whereby the local government appears incapable of attending to the most basic services. Let’s begin with Atlantic Avenue. The condition is the worst it has ever been....
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol
The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
Camden waterfront to become more accessible with new trails and recreational boating
New projects to expand access to Camden’s waterfront and increase outdoor recreation will include hiking and biking paths, canoe and kayak docks, and even a floating classroom. The New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Camden County announced this week that a $3.2 million anonymous donation will help them to acquire...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Driver was under influence of marijuana in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach, cops say
Authorities have arrested a Cherry Hill man on vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the June 4 crash in Glassboro, according to police. Reed was driving...
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen
A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
Historic homes on display during tour in Salem City (PHOTOS)
People looking to learn a bit about South Jersey history or just take in the sights of beautifully decorated historic homes flocked to Salem City Saturday for the 35th Annual Salem Yuletide Tour Saturday. The tour featured 28 sites, including several homes, a few churches, and businesses, as well as...
Car crashes into home, catches fire in Gloucester Township
The vehicle hit the main gas line and caught on fire. The homeowner quickly put out that fire, possibly preventing an explosion.
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Hack By 'Unauthorized Third Party' Shuts Down Internet, Schools In South Jersey
Classes are canceled for a third consecutive day at a Gloucester County school district due to technical problems caused by an "unauthorized third party," school officials announced. The Monroe Township School District cancelled classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1. A notification from Superintendent Susan Ficke went out to...
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Atlantic City car stop leads to stun gun, large amounts of drugs
A motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City led to the recovery of several drugs and a stun gun, police said. Damaine Davis was stopped for a traffic infraction at about 6:26 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan found that Davis did not have a valid driver’s license,...
