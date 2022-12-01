Read full article on original website
Roaming St. Louis: Firs, frozen treats anchor St. Louis landmark
In this week’s edition of Roaming St. Louis, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand. It’s winter time, but people still line up for frozen specialties like the concrete.
Hit the tub to relax on this National Bathtub Day
ST. LOUIS – It’s tub time today on Studio STL. Did you know a great soak in some Epsom salts, oils, or your favorite body wash can literally wash the stress down the drain? Why not try it out this Monday and start the week off right. Shop...
St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
TPH Academy - St. Louis continues its growth in year three
TPH Academy – St. Louis continues its growth in year …. It houses some of the best youth hockey players in the St. Louis area, and for nearly three years the Total Package Hockey Academy in St. Louis has been positively impacting the lives of the students that attend the school. Fox 2's Kevin Ryans caught up with the school to see how it has grown.
TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" salutes the high school champs
There are plenty of nights when "TKO" can be sarcastic or annoyed, but not this time. A comment from East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett served as a reminder that it's always good to celebrate the kids. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes the high school …. There...
'Tripledemic': What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer. ‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, …. A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United...
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
Cloudy Monday, chances of rain each of day through week, no signs of winter weather
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area rests on the northern edge of an unsettled pattern this week. We can expect a lot of clouds each day with temperatures that are cool, but definitely not extreme for this time of year. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain limited to spotty showers early this week.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.
