AZFamily

Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
azpm.org

Forest Service warns about dangers of shipping container wall

Shipping containers are put in place along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County. Shipping containers that the state is installing along the border as a deterrent to migrants are a safety hazard, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The federal government issued a statement warning people to stay away from...
KOLD-TV

One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rainy and cool first weekend of December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A plume of tropical moisture has made for a soggy Saturday across southern Arizona, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The steadiest rain set up from Tucson northwestward, giving Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties more dry time and Phoenix more rain. This northern trend will continue through Saturday night, before the steady rain shifts back southeastward throughout the day Sunday. Keep that umbrella handy!

