TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A plume of tropical moisture has made for a soggy Saturday across southern Arizona, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The steadiest rain set up from Tucson northwestward, giving Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties more dry time and Phoenix more rain. This northern trend will continue through Saturday night, before the steady rain shifts back southeastward throughout the day Sunday. Keep that umbrella handy!

2 DAYS AGO