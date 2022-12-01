Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, emailed a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, asking him to conduct a criminal investigation into Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans. The pair, according to Hobbs, violated at least three state...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results
Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after they did not certify the results of her election by the statutory deadline.
What to watch as Arizona moves to certify 2022 election amid GOP pushback
A Republican-led county in Arizona is threatening to hold up the state’s certification of the 2022 midterm results after Cochise County failed to meet a Monday deadline to certify its election results. While all of the counties in the Grand Canyon State were required to certify their results by...
AZFamily
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
azpm.org
Forest Service warns about dangers of shipping container wall
Shipping containers are put in place along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County. Shipping containers that the state is installing along the border as a deterrent to migrants are a safety hazard, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The federal government issued a statement warning people to stay away from...
19-Year-Old arrested after 43-mile long chase
CCSO Deputies, CBP’s U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations, Bisbee Police Department, and Sierra Vista Police Department all teamed up to stop a Failure to Yield subject.
KOLD-TV
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rainy and cool first weekend of December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A plume of tropical moisture has made for a soggy Saturday across southern Arizona, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The steadiest rain set up from Tucson northwestward, giving Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties more dry time and Phoenix more rain. This northern trend will continue through Saturday night, before the steady rain shifts back southeastward throughout the day Sunday. Keep that umbrella handy!
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Comments / 0