Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Insider: Only a matter of time before team forced to cancel bowl appearance
Brett McMurphy of The Action Network suggests it won't be a surprise to discover a team isn't able to compete in its bowl game because of players entering the transfer portal. Several teams are getting hit hard this year. North Carolina, for example, had nine players enter the transfer portal by 4 p.m. EST on Monday, per 247 Sports.
ESPN Predicts Michigan vs. TCU
Michigan fans are feeling pretty good about U-M's first-round matchup.
Atlanta's Trae Young to Make Drama-Filled Return Versus Thunder
Hawks guard Trae Young makes his drama-filled return to the court versus OKC on Monday night.
