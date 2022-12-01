ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Yardbarker

Insider: Only a matter of time before team forced to cancel bowl appearance

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network suggests it won't be a surprise to discover a team isn't able to compete in its bowl game because of players entering the transfer portal. Several teams are getting hit hard this year. North Carolina, for example, had nine players enter the transfer portal by 4 p.m. EST on Monday, per 247 Sports.

