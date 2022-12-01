Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Brazil blow as Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are ruled out of World Cup
Brazil’s Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and the defender Alex Telles have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in their final Group G game against Cameroon. Telles was substituted in the 54th minute of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by the African side,...
Golf Digest
Brooks Koepka and another major championship fixture are the latest LIV players to hit this sad OWGR milestone
Adrian Meronk's win at the 2022 Australian Open vaulted the Polish golfer to No. 52 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. And if projections from Twitter OWGR guru Mosferatu hold true, Meronk will actually climb inside the top 50 by the final OWGR ranking of 2022, all but locking up his first Masters invite for April (assuming Augusta National continues to invite the top 50 in the year end ranking). It also will help knock out a familiar face from that OWGR status.
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
BBC
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
The American Soccer Bar Wakes Up
This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. When the Polish team captain Robert Lewandowski stole the ball from Abdulelah Al-Malki in last Saturday’s World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, and went on to score his first goal ever in the tournament, the Poland fans at Cleos Bar and Grill in Chicago erupted in cheers.
Hershey's Christian Pulisic can play against Netherlands in World Cup game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The US Men's National Team will have star attacker Christian Pulisic on the field for the round of 16 match on Saturday against the Netherlands, seen as one of the more intriguing clashes in the first knockout round of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.Pulisic, a native of Hershey, Pa. who plays for Chelsea, was cleared to play in the win-or-go-home match against the Dutch. The USMNT tweeted the update from its official account late on Friday.Pulisic suffered what he called a pelvic contusion while scoring the winner in the team's crunch match against Iran. Earlier this week, the player...
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands lineups, starting XI: Christian Pulisic starts, Josh Sargent unavailable for USMNT
The United States have a chance to make history on Saturday at the World Cup. A win over the Netherlands would equal the deepest run in the World Cup the men's national team has ever made/ However, with multiple health concerns, there are questions around the likes of players like Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Josh Sargent. Pulisic was already deemed cleared to play, which is a positive sign. You can follow our live updates of the game here.
Golf Digest
Why we can't quit our Tiger Woods addiction
Our addiction to Tiger continues. We should be through the withdrawal stage by now, carrying on as golf fans, one day at a time, what with all this new talent. (Scottie Scheffler! Sam Burns!) But we’re not. Tiger is to golf what Steph Curry is to basketball. You can’t look away.
FOX Sports
Matt Turner opens up about USMNT's performance against the Netherlands | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Jenny Taft interviews Matt Turner after hard loss against the Netherlands. Turner expressed that this wasn't their best performance and the Netherlands offense was overwhelming.
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Netherlands projected lineups, starting XI: Christian Pulisic healthy for World Cup knockout clash
The United States will have a chance to make history on Saturday at the World Cup. A win over the Netherlands would equal the deepest run in the World Cup made by the men's national team. However, with multiple health concerns, there are concerns around the likes of players like Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Josh Sargent. Pulisic was already deemed cleared to play, which is a positive sign. You can follow our live updates of the game here.
Comments / 1