Who are top boys basketball 3-point scoring leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning 3-point scorers in New Jersey.
Boys and girls bowling season preview, 2022-23
It is time to dust off your bowling shoes and clean your bowling ball!. The boys and girls New Jersey high school bowling seasons are back beginning on Dec. 5. It seems just like yesterday they were hitting the lanes last winter. With that said, take a look at our...
Boys Ice Hockey: Returning stat leaders for the 2022-23 season
NOTE: If any players are on these lists that ARE NOT coming back for this season, please let Brian know at the address below.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
