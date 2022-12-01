Read full article on original website
Despite Group 5 title loss, No. 10 Passaic Tech will be remembered as a winner in 2022
Passaic Tech, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 championship against No. 3 Toms River North given no chance to win. It wasn’t the first time the Bulldogs were doubted this season. It also wasn’t the second, third, fourth or fifth time.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Group 2 Final Stars of the game: Rumson-Fair Haven vs. No. 9 Caldwell
Caldwell, the No. 9 team in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 18-14 in the Group 2 championship game on Sunday at Rutgers. The win extends Caldwell’s state-leading winning streak to 28 games, dating back to 2020. Caldwell led 18-7 at one point in the fourth quarter after...
No. 8 Northern Highlands keeping heads high after heartbreaking Group 4 title loss
“You don’t do anything in life you don’t care this much about.”. First-year head coach Dave Cord was emotional following his team’s 18-14 loss to Millville, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 championship at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. He...
Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Garden State Grapple
It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus hockey primed for another deep run
When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale makes roster decision at 184 pounds
A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying...
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
‘You’re a killer’: Rutgers freshman Derek Simpson has breakout game in electric win over Indiana
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
Maryland’s Kevin Willard gives Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway vote of confidence
Nobody believes in Shaheen Holloway more than his old boss Kevin Willard. And while Willard has No. 13 Maryland off to a perfect 8-0 start, Holloway has struggled a bit in leading Seton Hall to a middling 4-4 record out of the gate.
Rutgers honors coaching legend C. Vivian Stringer with court dedication
C. Vivian Stringer took a second to catch her breath. Standing at a podium in the middle of a court named after her, the retired Hall of Fame coach got emotional while addressing the 2,649 people in the crowd at Jersey Mike’s Arena who came to see her celebrated while her former Rutgers women’s basketball team faced No. 4 Ohio State.
Rutgers football recruiting calm before the storm: Can Scarlet Knights pull off a late steal?
Rutgers’ football program won’t have any recruits on campus this weekend. Things are quiet, with Rutgers’ football banquet scheduled on Sunday. Coach Greg Schiano was in Florida on Friday, checking in on Rutgers’ Florida commits and any other remaining targets from the Sunshine State. The rest of the staff will bounce around the country, visiting top uncommitted targets to try to convince them to take official visits to Rutgers on Dec. 9.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
VIDEO: Here’s What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Loss at Rutgers
The scrappy Rutgers defense had a simple plan on Saturday, and that was to take star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis away from Indiana, and force others to beat them. The plan worked to perfection in its 63-48 win over the Hoosiers. Here is Trayce's complete postgame interview, with both video and the transcript.
Ex-Mets right-hander, N.J. native announces retirement
It took a bit for Rick Porcello to announce he was officially done. The 33-year-old hadn’t been heard from much since the last time he stepped on the mound - and that was in 2020. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Porcello appeared on the Bradfo Sho...
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
