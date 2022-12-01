ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Group 2 Final Stars of the game: Rumson-Fair Haven vs. No. 9 Caldwell

Caldwell, the No. 9 team in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 18-14 in the Group 2 championship game on Sunday at Rutgers. The win extends Caldwell’s state-leading winning streak to 28 games, dating back to 2020. Caldwell led 18-7 at one point in the fourth quarter after...
NJ.com

Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Garden State Grapple

It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
NJ.com

Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus hockey primed for another deep run

When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.
NJ.com

Rutgers coach Scott Goodale makes roster decision at 184 pounds

A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple

Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NJ.com

No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown

For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
unionnewsdaily.com

Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college

SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
NJ.com

Rutgers honors coaching legend C. Vivian Stringer with court dedication

C. Vivian Stringer took a second to catch her breath. Standing at a podium in the middle of a court named after her, the retired Hall of Fame coach got emotional while addressing the 2,649 people in the crowd at Jersey Mike’s Arena who came to see her celebrated while her former Rutgers women’s basketball team faced No. 4 Ohio State.
NJ.com

Rutgers football recruiting calm before the storm: Can Scarlet Knights pull off a late steal?

Rutgers’ football program won’t have any recruits on campus this weekend. Things are quiet, with Rutgers’ football banquet scheduled on Sunday. Coach Greg Schiano was in Florida on Friday, checking in on Rutgers’ Florida commits and any other remaining targets from the Sunshine State. The rest of the staff will bounce around the country, visiting top uncommitted targets to try to convince them to take official visits to Rutgers on Dec. 9.
NJ.com

What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana

Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
HoosiersNow

VIDEO: Here’s What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Loss at Rutgers

The scrappy Rutgers defense had a simple plan on Saturday, and that was to take star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis away from Indiana, and force others to beat them. The plan worked to perfection in its 63-48 win over the Hoosiers. Here is Trayce's complete postgame interview, with both video and the transcript.
NJ.com

Ex-Mets right-hander, N.J. native announces retirement

It took a bit for Rick Porcello to announce he was officially done. The 33-year-old hadn’t been heard from much since the last time he stepped on the mound - and that was in 2020. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Porcello appeared on the Bradfo Sho...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy