Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: David Bednar

Building a bullpen for a contending team is always a constant process, and the Yankees have shown a willingness to be aggressive in adding to their relief corps both midseason and in the offseason. They have found a solid level of success developing relatively unknown names, as well as going out and exchanging legitimate prospects for big league talent.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Trey Mancini

The New York Yankees already landed their primary first base free agent target in Anthony Rizzo. He received a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million, and that means the starter is set. However, there’s no such thing as too much depth. Former Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini had...
