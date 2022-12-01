Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge removes "New York" from his Instagram bio
It's that time of year once again, should SF Giants fans be excited that Aaron Judge removed New York from his social media bio?
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Who Will Sign Cody Bellinger? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender outfielder Cody Bellinger a contract, making him a free agent. Where might Bellinger sign? Here are five potential free agent destinations.
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets
The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers
San Francisco picked up this right-hander from the Pirates off waivers, a reliever that made his MLB debut with the Yankees a few years ago
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Yankees Potential Trade Target: David Bednar
Building a bullpen for a contending team is always a constant process, and the Yankees have shown a willingness to be aggressive in adding to their relief corps both midseason and in the offseason. They have found a solid level of success developing relatively unknown names, as well as going out and exchanging legitimate prospects for big league talent.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Diamondbacks inked a deal with a former Red Sox reliever Thursday
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Names Two Former LA Hurlers as Options for Mets After Losing deGrom
Will the Mets and Dodgers be in a bidding war for some top free agent pitchers?
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Trey Mancini
The New York Yankees already landed their primary first base free agent target in Anthony Rizzo. He received a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million, and that means the starter is set. However, there’s no such thing as too much depth. Former Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini had...
