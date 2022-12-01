ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday night in an announcement posted on Twitter. The junior lineman played one season for the Gators after transferring in from Louisiana. “While I was only a Gator for one year, I want to thank Gator Nation for your...
News 4 Buffalo

Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game flexed to Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced. The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week. The showdown between the two divisional rivals is […]
Independent Florida Alligator

Thanks for taking a chance on me

I never had a solid plan for when my time at The Alligator would come to an end. Some people come in knowing they’ll only spend a semester to get a different set of clips for their portfolio. Other people know they can’t leave this newsroom until they’ve become editor-in-chief, so they can leave the largest impact behind.

