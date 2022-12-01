Read full article on original website
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
Android Headlines
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
ZDNet
How to use the Pop!_OS Tiling feature (and why you should)
Unless you've been around the desktop block a few times, you might not be aware that some desktop interfaces are far more efficient than others. And it's not only about usability, it's also about making everything work as seamlessly as possible and helping create an environment for the user that is efficient and simple.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
Android Headlines
Here's every new feature in Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop
Google drops quarterly updates for its own Pixel phones, which are referred to as “Pixel Feature Drops” and offers some new features and sometimes some enhancements. Not just for new phones, but also old ones. Which is really nice of Google to do. Since a lot of smartphone makers want you to buy a new phone to get these features.
Google Pixel Watch just received its first big update with new features
Smartphones from Pixel 4a to Pixel 7, as well as the Pixel Watch, all treated to some upgrades
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
Android Headlines
Galaxy A14 5G picks up FCC certification
Samsung is readying the Galaxy A14 5G as its cheapest ticket to 5G connectivity next year. There have been multiple leaks and rumors about this phone over the past few weeks. We already have a fair idea of what the device will have to offer. It appears we won’t have to wait much longer for its official unveiling. The company has started putting up official support pages for the Galaxy A14 5G. An FCC certification also confirmed its US launch.
Android Headlines
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
TechRadar
Forget cameras, I just want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23
Recent news suggests that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy S23 in February, just like last year. In keeping with history, I expect more of everything. Samsung equates increases with improvements, so expect every spec to get a bump, and with that an extremely high price. Instead, here’s a drastic suggestion. Just give me a Galaxy S23 that gets back to basics, is good and cheap and reminds us of what makes the best Samsung phones.
New features are coming to that Pixel Watch you bought over Black Friday
The Pixel Watch, like many of Google's products, launched with a pretty robust feature set, but also a promise that more functionality would be coming soon. Today, Google's drawing attention to a handful of updates that are landing in the near future, ranging in importance from novel to potentially lifesaving.
Android Headlines
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Android Headlines
Google releases the final Pixel drop of 2022, Here's what's new
Today, Google is releasing the final Pixel Drop update for 2022, along with the December 2022 security patch. But the security patch is boring, so what’s new with this Pixel Drop?. Well there’s quite a bit coming in this Drop. Which includes a number of features that are for...
Android Headlines
Corning Explains Challenges It Faced With Gorilla Glass Victus 2
With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, smartphone glass maker Corning made certain improvements to the original Glass Victus. Lots of smartphone OEMs will be making use of this new and stronger glass on their smartphones. This new glass material focuses on surviving the impact of dropping on hard concrete and even asphalt.
knowtechie.com
Review: Infinix Zero Ultra
180W fast charging is nothing short of a game-changer. The screen is outstanding. The phone has two batteries, meaning lower overall capacity. I’m not wildly enthusiastic about the curved screen. Dumpster truck worth of bloatware. 7.6. Overall. I’ve spent the past decade writing about phones. Looking back through my...
Digital Trends
Mass shipment of Apple’s mixed-reality headset may be delayed
Just days after news emerged that Apple could be close to unveiling its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, new information suggests that mass shipments of the product may be delayed until the second half of 2023. The news comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose contacts in Apple’s supply chain have...
Ford CEO reveals two of three Ford dealers buy in to all-electric strategy
Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed during an interview Monday afternoon that the Dearborn automaker has secured commitments from two of every three dealers who plan to go all-in on selling electric vehicles. Of the estimated 3,000 Ford dealers in the U.S., 1,920 have enrolled in the voluntary Model e Program...
Android Headlines
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
