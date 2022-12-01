ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Tupper Lake Wild Center lights up for the holidays

By Jay Petrequin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278EET_0jU6xgSW00

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Adirondack Park, the Wild Center stands tall as a conduit between people and nature. Its 115-acre campus offers an elevated walk and exhibits about the natural world of the Adirondacks – and over the holidays, it adds something else.

This winter, the Wild Center is bringing back its Wild Lights holiday program. Every winter, the center installs thousands of holiday lights across the trees, walkways and structures of the center, turning an educational hub into a winter wonderland.

This is the third year of the Wild Center’s Wild Lights program, originally conceived in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year it gets a bit bigger, with almost twice as many lights this year as in 2021. Other new features include:

  • A rainbow bridge light tunnel
  • Lighted looped trail with “Taiga,” a new musical composition by Whatever Penny, creating a walkable winter sound tail
  • More lights and photo installations than ever on the center’s elevated walk
  • A lighted walk through Patrick Dougherty’s “Hopscotch”
America’s current longest-running mayor reflects on 50 years in Lake George

The Wild Lights season also features hot drinks, food, and interactive pieces. The center’s Wild Supply Co. shop will also be open. The center is welcoming local breweries for Friday Nights Lights and Flights on Dec. 30, Jan. 20, and Feb. 24.

The festivities began on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue every Friday and Saturday evening through the winter, and weeklong across certain dates. The lights are on from 5-8 p.m. every night that the event is held. This year’s full schedule includes:

  • Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 – Feb. 25
  • Open nightly during Holiday Week celebrations
    • Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 24
    • Monday, Dec. 26 – Saturday, Dec. 31
  • Open nightly during World University Games Week
    • Friday, Jan. 13 – Saturday, Jan. 21
  • Open nightly for President’s Week
    • Friday, Feb. 17 – Saturday, Feb. 25
50k lights illuminate Queensbury tree in NYC

Wild Lights is also part of how the Wild Center connects with Tupper Lake at large. The event is part of the town’s Tupper Lights celebration, which includes holiday lights across town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Moose makes surprise stop at Warren County offices

On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy