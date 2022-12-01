Read full article on original website
Galaxy A14 5G picks up FCC certification
Samsung is readying the Galaxy A14 5G as its cheapest ticket to 5G connectivity next year. There have been multiple leaks and rumors about this phone over the past few weeks. We already have a fair idea of what the device will have to offer. It appears we won’t have to wait much longer for its official unveiling. The company has started putting up official support pages for the Galaxy A14 5G. An FCC certification also confirmed its US launch.
AT&T is selling Samsung's Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro rugged phone
The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is available from AT&T in the US. The carrier joins Verizon in selling the latest rugged Galaxy smartphone stateside. The latter added the handset to its lineup in October. But unlike Verizon, AT&T is limiting its sales to business customers only, at least for the time being (via). It may open sales to general consumers in the future.
Samsung updates Galaxy A13 5G to Android 13
The Galaxy A13 5G is the latest Samsung smartphone to receive the Android 13 update. The Company has released the new Android version and its One UI 5.0 custom software for this budget phone in Europe. A global rollout should be right around the corner. The Android 13-based One UI...
The States may get a Nothing phone after all
The Nothing Phone (1) has been an interesting phone so far. Not exactly “Phone of The Year”, but it’s definitely something new and refreshing. However, it was never made available to the states. That may soon change, as Carl Pei hinted that Nothing could bring a phone coming to the US.
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
Ulefone Armor 15 has good speakers, and the company wants you to know that
The Ulefone Armor 15 is one of the company’s newest rugged smartphones, and it actually has really good speakers. This phone comes with front-facing symmetrical dual speakers, and Ulefone wants you to know how good they are. That’s why the company released a sound test. The Ulefone Armor...
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Microsoft offers Sony new 10-year Call Of Duty PlayStation deal
Sony could have a new Call of Duty deal for PlayStation. That is if the company wants one. According to a new op-ed from The Washington Post (via The Verge), Microsoft has extended an olive branch to Sony that would see the platform be guaranteed to have the franchise available for the next 10 years.
Here's every new feature in Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop
Google drops quarterly updates for its own Pixel phones, which are referred to as “Pixel Feature Drops” and offers some new features and sometimes some enhancements. Not just for new phones, but also old ones. Which is really nice of Google to do. Since a lot of smartphone makers want you to buy a new phone to get these features.
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
Don't expect Nothing Phone (2) anytime soon
The Nothing Phone (1) is almost half a year old, and people are settling down with it. As is the case with the smartphone market, people are looking forward to the next iteration. However, Carl Pei has assured us that the Nothing Phone (2) is not coming out anytime soon.
Google releases the final Pixel drop of 2022, Here's what's new
Today, Google is releasing the final Pixel Drop update for 2022, along with the December 2022 security patch. But the security patch is boring, so what’s new with this Pixel Drop?. Well there’s quite a bit coming in this Drop. Which includes a number of features that are for...
Alienware seems to be teasing an 18-inch gaming laptop
Alienware is teasing something massive on the horizon, and it’s very likely that what’s coming is an 18-inch gaming laptop. This morning Alienware put out a teaser on its official Twitter and Instagram channels, and in it the company shows just a few details. It never once shows...
OnePlus is making a mechanical keyboard
We all know OnePlus as a pretty popular smartphone manufacturer. While this is true, the company has branched off into different types of products. These are all in line with mobile technology, but the company announced a pretty surprising device that it’s working on. According to Android Police, OnePlus is working on a mechanical keyboard.
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Corning Explains Challenges It Faced With Gorilla Glass Victus 2
With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, smartphone glass maker Corning made certain improvements to the original Glass Victus. Lots of smartphone OEMs will be making use of this new and stronger glass on their smartphones. This new glass material focuses on surviving the impact of dropping on hard concrete and even asphalt.
FedEx rolls out Mobile Beta to track all packages
Each carrier service has its own website to track packages that you order from them. However, FedEx is looking to unify everything and bring all of the package tracking numbers under one app. The company is rolling out the FedEx Mobile Beta to help you track packages from other carriers, according to 9to5Google.
Hisense PX1-Pro 4K UST Projector Review: Magnificent
The Hisense PX1-Pro checks all the boxes, and also comes in a bit cheaper than the competition. Hisense shipped over the PX1-Pro for us to use in our testing here at AndroidHeadlines. We’ve been using it for almost two months, before writing this review. As usual, Hisense had no say in the content of this review.
