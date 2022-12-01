LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - A drug lord, born in Laredo, is listed as no longer being under federal custody. Édgar Valdez Villarreal, known as ‘La Barbie’, was captured in August 2010. In 2015, he was extradited to the United States along with other drug lords. In 2016, he plead guilty in an Atlanta federal court and was sentenced to over 40 years in prison.

