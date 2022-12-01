Read full article on original website
Keep your Christmas decorations safe
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Christmas approaches, the Laredo Police Department shares tips to prevent missing decorations. The Department recommends putting inflatables on top of your roof, use hooks to secure inflatables, and install motion sensor lights. LPD says placing decorations closer to homes and away from sidewalk also helps...
City of Laredo collects household hazardous waste
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo hosted its bi-annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event” on Saturday at El Metro Park & Ride. The Environmental Services Department offered easy and convenient drive-through disposal of household hazardous waste for Laredo residents. Ivan Santoyo, with the City of Laredo...
Fog and mist continues
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it’s the start of the week and not much of a change in weather. Take some extra time in your morning commute were under a fog advisory until 9AM. The fog and mist will continue through mid morning and it’s expected to be...
City of Laredo Mayoral Debate
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will have a new mayor in charge, but the mayoral race has headed to a runoff. The two candidates for Laredo’s next mayor are, Mercurio Martinez III and Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.; both candidates came the closest to reaching that 50 percent threshold.
15 Free Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Laredo is a beautiful city in South Texas that many tourists frequent. It’s the county seat of Webb County, located on the north bank of the Rio Grande, just across the border from Mexico. Laredo has a long history, dating back to its founding as a Spanish colony in...
Laredo Environmental Services Department collecting hazardous waste this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will be hosting a hazardous waste collection event. The Laredo Environmental Services Department will be collecting items that have chemicals that could cause pollution and damage to people’s health and the environment. Officials with the department will be accepting items such...
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Firefighters battled a fire for nearly twenty hours on highway 359. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the blaze was reported at the City of Laredo Recycling Center on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 shortly after 6:15 P.M. Officials with the department said 13 Units were...
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ever Varela-Galeano, 32. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last...
Tractor trailer catches on fire
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire was reported at the Laredo city limits in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Firefighters responded to mile marker 13 along I-35 shortly before six in the morning. An 18-wheeler reportedly flipped over and caught on fire. The driver, a man, 32, was not hurt...
Colonel Santos Benavides School Teacher selected as KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a Friday morning full of surprises for a well-deserving UISD teacher. Sylvia Martinez, a fifth-grade teacher at Colonel Santos Benavides School was stunned as the group from KGNS, UISD, and members of the Joey Tellez Law Firm entered her classroom to announce that she was selected as the KGNS Teacher of the Month for November.
Trial of accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz continues for second week
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. Day six of this trial begins at 8:30a.m. Monday.
Woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled. The Laredo Police are looking for Lena Josephine Rodriguez, 40 who has an active arrest warrant. Rodriguez is facing a total bond of $25,000 signed by Judge Jose “Pepe” Salinas. If you have...
WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover caused quite the traffic jam for motorists driving into Laredo Friday morning. This was the scene at the southbound lane of I-35 at around 10 a.m. after a tractor trailer accident was reported. Drivers heading southbound were stuck in traffic while crews...
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents. The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.
Day 5 of Juan David Ortiz trial | Jurors watch taped confession of former Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO — The trial of former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz began on Monday in San Antonio. He is accused of murdering four women in Laredo four years ago. Friday marked day five of the trial. The jury watched the interrogation between law enforcement and Ortiz where...
CBP launches Global Business Identifier Pilot program to increase visibility
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a pilot program that to keep a close eye on goods coming in and out of the country. The agency launched its Global Business Identifier Pilot that will help increase supply chain visibility. CBP will work with 13 government...
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - A drug lord, born in Laredo, is listed as no longer being under federal custody. Édgar Valdez Villarreal, known as ‘La Barbie’, was captured in August 2010. In 2015, he was extradited to the United States along with other drug lords. In 2016, he plead guilty in an Atlanta federal court and was sentenced to over 40 years in prison.
Prosecutor from Webb County quits during trial of former Border Patrol supervisor accused of killing 4 women
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women continues in Bexar County, an unexpected turn of events has unfolded for the prosecution. According to KSAT-TV, Webb County Associate District Attorney Joshua Davila posted to Facebook that he has...
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -An attorney part of the trial of Juan David Ortiz has resigned from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, Josh Davila, resigned on Thursday. Alaniz assures the public this will not affect the ongoing trial of Juan David...
