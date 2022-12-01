Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
We Luv Video brings movie renting back to Texas
When the history of 21st-century film distribution is written, 2022 may go down as the year that audiences lost faith in their streaming options. With dozens of different services offering difficult-to-navigate catalogs, the modern movie lover has never had more choices and less fun choosing. And so, in an era where books and vinyl are marking a resurgence of the analog, maybe it's no surprise that the brick-and-mortar video store is rising from the dead.
MySanAntonio
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
MySanAntonio
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
MySanAntonio
Texas Alliance: More infrastructure will ease emissions concerns
“I hear from so many folks that emissions issues could be resolved or helped if there was more takeaway capacity instead of having to flare gas, push into pipelines instead,” observed Grant Swartzwelder, president of OTA Environmental Solutions. “On the flip side, it’s near impossible to get more pipelines...
Comments / 0