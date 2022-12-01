Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Carscoops
Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Brings Eye-Catching Styling To Europe
The Toyota bZ Compact SUV concept made its European debut in Brussels, following its first appearance in Los Angeles last month. Toyota showed more photos of the concept that previews an upcoming electric SUV. The automaker also revealed the SUV’s dimensions, while remaining coy about its battery-electric powertrain. Getting...
Mercedes Is Releasing an Electric Camper Van … But Not in the U.S.
Last year, Mercedes-Benz announced the EQT, an electric van slated to be produced in five- and seven-seat configurations. For some drivers, the most intriguing part of this announcement came from a related announcement — that of the Marco Polo, a camper van edition of the EQT. The appeal of a Mercedes-designed electric camper van is pretty straightforward. There is a downside, though — as of now, there are no plans to sell the Marco Polo in the United States.
Carscoops
Nissan Nismo CEO Confirms Standalone Hybrid Sports Car
Good news for petrolheads as Nissan’s Nismo division is developing a standalone sportscar set to arrive before the end of the decade. The model is expected to be fitted with a hybrid powertrain and will be offered in Japan, Europe, the UK, and the US, likely serving as an indirect replacement for the GT-R.
insideevs.com
Italy's EV Slump Is Far From Over: Plug-Ins at 8.3% In October 2022
October 2022 was another month of misery for Italy’s once-promising EV market. In stark contrast with the rest of Europe’s main arenas, which keep making strides in electric mobility adoption, the Mediterranean country is still in the midst of an identity crisis. Editor's Note: This article was originally...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
