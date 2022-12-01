ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A drive-thru coffee franchise is making moves to open its first San Antonio location. My San Antonio reported that the Arkansas franchise, called 7 Brew , is planning on opening up the new shop in the Windcrest area.

According to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation , the new drive-thru coffee chain will occupy a lot that is currently occupied by a closed gas station at 4825 Walzem Road.

"Site demolition" is in the filing, meaning that it plans to either completely or partially demolish the current gas station that is sitting on the lot.

Currently the only 7 Brew locations in Texas are in North Texas with locations in Tyler, Grand Prairie, and Longview.

According to the filing, 7 Brew plans on beginning construction on the San Antonio location in March of 2023 with an expected finish date of May 2023.

7 Brew will be joining a hefty coffee shop market in San Antonio with the existing Starbucks , Dutch Bros, Black Coffee, Brevity, Red Runner, and On The Grind locations.

