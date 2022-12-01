ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop New Single, Reveal Mount Westmore Album Tracklist

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have linked up for a new track off their forthcoming Mount Westmore album, and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary affair. Released on Friday (December 2), the supergroup’s new single, “Activated,” finds each of the aforementioned MCs in their comfort zone as they rap over a classic West Coast beat.
HipHopDX.com

Chief Keef Announces 'Finally Rich' 10th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Songs

Chief Keef has announced he will rerelease his major label debut album, Finally Rich, with seven unreleased tracks. The “Love Sosa” rapper hopped on Instagram on Saturday (December 3) with a post revealing the news of the reissue to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the project. The post revealed the batch of bonus tracks to be featured on the rerelease, including “OB4L,” “Kush With Them Beans” and “Rider” featuring Wiz Khalifa.
HipHopDX.com

TiRon & Ayomari Make Their Return With New Single ‘More Than Like’

TiRon & Ayomari have made their return to the music scene, delivering a new single and announcing plans for a forthcoming album. The Los Angeles duo announced the arrival of their latest song, “More Than Like” with a photo of the single’s cover posted to Instagram on Friday (December 2).
HipHopDX.com

Bun B Shares Tribute To Pimp C On 15th Anniversary Of His Death

Bun B honored his partner, the late Pimp C on the 15th anniversary of his passing. In an Instagram post, Bun paid tribute to his friend and co-founder of UGK. “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel the loss. I just find better ways to cope with it. Missed and loved but appreciated for the time we did have with you,” the post read.
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Visits B.G. In Prison As ‘Countdown’ To His Release Begins

Birdman has paid his former protégé B.G. a visit, which the imprisoned rapper shared on social media along with an update about his pending release. Early Saturday morning (December 3), a video was uploaded to B.G.’s official Instagram page documenting Birdman’s journey to the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, California, where the former Hot Boys member has been incarcerated since 2012.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West’s Reddit Forum Flooded With Holocaust Facts & Taylor Swift Memes

Kanye West fans once dedicated to supporting on a Reddit forum have started using the space to counter his recent behavior instead. According to NME, of the last 100 posts shared in the r/Kanye forum, only two have spoken of the artist in a positive light. And both of those posts have been overwhelmingly downvoted.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Treats Miami Fans To Bonus Performance Thanks To The Kardashians

50 Cent has fans from all walks of life, including the Kardashians, who inspired the G-Unit general to deliver an encore performance in Miami this week. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper/business mogul had just finished performing all of his signature hits as one of the headliners at Art Basel Miami on Friday (December 2). He then ran into the Kardashians backstage and decided to head back out onstage to give them — and the already satisfied crowd — another show.
HipHopDX.com

Styles P Delays New Album Following Hovain’s Death: ‘I Have To Pull My Brain Together’

Styles P has delayed the release of his new album following the unexpected death of beloved music manager and mogul Hovain Hylton. In a post on Instagram, the LOX rapper said he was pushing back the release of his A Calm Wolf/Penultimate album out of respect for Hovain, who died on November 25. The project was supposed to drop on December 9.
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Delivers Unannounced Performance At Art Basel In Miami

Travis Scott was spotted delivering a previously unannounced club performance and DJ set while in Miami for this year’s Art Basel festival. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Houston rapper was captured on stage at E11even, the same nightspot where Offset delivered his first performance since TakeOff‘s death earlier in the week.
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized with pneumonia, but he’s let fans know that he’s ok and it’s nothing that he “can’t handle.”. On Friday (December 2), the entertainment mogul — who has been battling lupus for over a decade — took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from his hospital bed while telling his followers that he “will be back on the journey to becoming stronger” very soon.
HipHopDX.com

Drake’s OVO Brand Unveils Timberland Collaboration With Fivio Foreign’s Help

Drake and his OVO Brand have a new collaboration with Timberland, and they’ve tapped Fivio Foreign to show it off. The collab dubbed “Return of An Icon” features the original 6” Premium OVO Timberland boot, available in stores and online Friday (December 2). And with the boot being a New York staple, Fivio serving as the model for it is quite fitting.
HipHopDX.com

Drake Is On JAY-Z’s Level Lyrically, Says DJ Akademiks

Drake is too talented of a lyricist for any double meaning in his songs to be an accident, according to DJ Akademiks, adding that he’s almost on JAY-Z‘s level because of this. Akademiks made the comments during a recent interview with Vlad TV, during which he was asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy