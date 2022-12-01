Fortnite just wrapped up its most recent large-scale live event, and it was a strange one — even by Fortnite standards. The event, dubbed “Fracture,” was meant as a sendoff for Fortnite Chapter 3, and now that it’s over, the game is down ahead of the launch of the next chapter on December 4th, which will introduce not only a new island, but characters like the witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia.

