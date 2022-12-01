it always baffles me how much people sit home behind their phones and their computer and just hate hate on people who's doing something with their life and trying to do good what does it matter to all of you what he's trying to buy and what he's trying to do all of you are sitting here online literally I'm reading a comments and 90% of you are hating on Jay Z because he's trying to continuously build his wealth how about you guys go try to do something with your life rather than sitting down online hating on other people who's trying to build up their life and have their kids and generation after them secure
the point of the story , as I'm reading it, is the company wanted to devalue there company and then buy out JZs share stake in it for half the worth. jz can't let then rip him off
Comments / 63