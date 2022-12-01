ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRDO News Channel 13

Name of victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting released

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuyvM_0jU6wbRC00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, police released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting in northeast Colorado Springs.

Friday, Nov. 28, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Ln. at 3:27 p.m. At the scene, police found a victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs. While the official cause of death has yet to be released, this is being investigated as a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rwD1_0jU6wbRC00
Jacob Langley, courtesy of his family

According to the CSPD, the suspect turned himself in. At this time, his name has not been released. Police said Langley knew the suspect.

In an earlier press release, CSPD said the suspect had not been officially charged and the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if they face any charges now.

This is the 49th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2022. This time in 2021, CSPD had investigated 40 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

The post Name of victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting released appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation underway after fire sparked at abandoned building in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at an abandoned building in northeast Colorado Springs on Sunday. At 3:15 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department received a report about a fire burning at an abandoned building located at 9969 E. Woodmen Rd. Many fire agencies responded to the scene. Crews The post Investigation underway after fire sparked at abandoned building in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Juveniles interviewed in connection to Banning Lewis Ranch house fire, no arrests made yet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are still working to figure out a cause for a fire at a vacant home. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Falcon Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the area of East Woodmen and North Marksheffel Road. The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread towards the housing development.
KXRM

Alleged Club Q shooter to make first in-person court appearance

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A court hearing for the suspect in the deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m. The suspect, 22, is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 19 others at Club Q on Saturday, Nov. 19. The alleged shooter is […]
KKTV

Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was killed in a crash southeast of Colorado Springs. State Patrol responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a cyclist hit by a car at the intersection of Powers and Fontaine. The cyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under...
KXRM

CSPD: Minors spotted in area of structure fire Sunday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire on East Woodman Road near Marksheffel Road that happened on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to CSPD, at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a fire was reported at an abandoned home on East Woodman Road. Multiple fire resources responded, containing the fire […]
KXRM

Man arrested for burglaries in Pueblo & Pueblo West

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man suspected of being tied to multiple burglaries throughout Pueblo West and the City of Pueblo was arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) early Sunday morning on Dec. 4. Theodore Koen, 41, was arrested for Second-Degree Burglary, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Burglary Tools and […]
KKTV

WATCH: Several hurt in nine-car pileup

The rider's motorcycle slid under a truck, but he was able to stop himself from going underneath too. Firefighters say the house appeared abandoned. Juveniles were reportedly seen leaving the building around the time of the fire. Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. One...
FOX21News.com

One dead, one injured in Pueblo shooting

Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Sharing the...
KKTV

Community comes together to remember Raymond Green Vance, victim killed in Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is continuing to remember the fives live lost in the Club Q shooting that happened two weeks ago today. Yesterday, we attended a memorial for 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance in southern Colorado. The service was held at Swan Law Funeral Home. People who attended the memorial service had beautiful things to say about Vance. His friends described him as gifted, one of a kind and willing to go out of his way to help anyone.
FOX21News.com

Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers

Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. 7 indicted on drug trafficking. One dead, one injured in Pueblo shooting. One dead, one injured in Pueblo...
nbc11news.com

Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to death of high school student from Fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class at...
KRDO News Channel 13

Scam callers claiming to be with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office making rounds in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a recent scam call circulating throughout Southern Colorado. According to the sheriff's office, scammers are calling people and claiming to be with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. These scam callers are asking for money or personal information from The post Scam callers claiming to be with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office making rounds in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com

7 indicted on drug trafficking

Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Sharing the...
KKTV

Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
KXRM

IN-CUSTODY DEATH: Officer & paramedic names released

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The names of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who were involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday, Nov. 15 have been released. Officer Sean Reed has been employed with CSPD since March 2015 and is currently assigned to the Sand Creek […]
OutThere Colorado

Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence

During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
KRDO

Jurors begin deliberating on high-profile murder case in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A high-profile murder trial in Pueblo is now in the hands of a jury. It comes after nearly two weeks of testimony in the Andrew Baros case. Baros is accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.
KRDO News Channel 13

Mako COVID-19 community-based testing site to relocate to Colorado Springs Event Center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mako COVID-19 community-based testing site is being relocated to the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot, El Paso County Public Health announced Monday. The testing site was originally at the Citadel Mall. According to El Paso County Public Health, it's one of the first of many COVID-19 testing sites The post Mako COVID-19 community-based testing site to relocate to Colorado Springs Event Center appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Candlelight vigil held for Raymond Green Vance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)-- On Saturday, family, friends, and members of the Colorado Springs community gathered to celebrate the life of 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance, who died in the Club Q mass shooting. The funeral service was private, however, a dove release and candlelight vigil were open to the public. Both...
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy