cityofbasketballlove.com

Boys: Roman Catholic's Stewart-Herring helps fend off Plymouth Whitemarsh in debut

— As defending PIAA Class 6A state champion Roman Catholic struggled to pull away from Plymouth Whitemarsh through three quarters in both teams’ season opener on Friday night, the Cahillites leaned on their energy and athleticism to create separation in the fourth. Led by a 22-point performance from high-flying...
South Philly Review

Incredible Saints’ rally provides special moment for coach

In a moment of joyful clarity, a smile finally broke through on Albie Crosby’s face. The Neumann-Goretti High School football coach had just guided his team to a miraculous 20-17 victory over Wyomissing in the closing seconds of the State PIAA Class 3 semifinal. Crosby delivered his postgame speech to the team in the northern end zone of the Germantown Supersite and was then surrounded by reporters as his team walked to the locker room. A chant then broke out from the Saints’ side of the field.
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Takes Care of Lehigh Despite Another Dean Loss

The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.
WTAJ

Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000

Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: The Race for Mayor in Philadelphia Officially Just Got Nasty

Plus, Quinta Brunson wins a major award and police identify the "Boy in the Box” after more than 60 years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
WHYY

A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?

In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
billypenn.com

In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging

About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA

Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
philasun.com

Requiem for a leader

To many in Philadelphia’s Black community, former State Sen. T. Milton Street will be remembered as someone who fought for those who needed an advocate most. ABOVE PHOTO: T. Milton Street, the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, is seen in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Jimmy Lynn has rejected on Monday, March 21, 2011, Mayor Michael Nutter’s request to stop his predecessor’s brother from challenging him for re-election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
VISTA.Today

Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout

A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
MONTCO.Today

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PhillyBite

Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?

Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.

