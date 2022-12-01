Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.

