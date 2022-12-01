Read full article on original website
cityofbasketballlove.com
Boys: Roman Catholic's Stewart-Herring helps fend off Plymouth Whitemarsh in debut
— As defending PIAA Class 6A state champion Roman Catholic struggled to pull away from Plymouth Whitemarsh through three quarters in both teams’ season opener on Friday night, the Cahillites leaned on their energy and athleticism to create separation in the fourth. Led by a 22-point performance from high-flying...
Incredible Saints’ rally provides special moment for coach
In a moment of joyful clarity, a smile finally broke through on Albie Crosby’s face. The Neumann-Goretti High School football coach had just guided his team to a miraculous 20-17 victory over Wyomissing in the closing seconds of the State PIAA Class 3 semifinal. Crosby delivered his postgame speech to the team in the northern end zone of the Germantown Supersite and was then surrounded by reporters as his team walked to the locker room. A chant then broke out from the Saints’ side of the field.
easternpafootball.com
St. Joe Prep is heading to another PIAA Class 6A state final after sinking Garnet Valley 48-7
PHILADELPHIA — It’s technically a new destination since the PIAA state football championships will be played at Chapman Field, at Cumberland Valley High School this year, as opposed to Hersheypark Stadium, in Hershey. That doesn’t matter to St. Joseph’s Prep because every year the Hawks’ aim is the...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Takes Care of Lehigh Despite Another Dean Loss
The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: The Race for Mayor in Philadelphia Officially Just Got Nasty
Plus, Quinta Brunson wins a major award and police identify the "Boy in the Box” after more than 60 years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
billypenn.com
In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging
About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
billypenn.com
Pa. Society makes a comeback; Arts and culture’s cash infusion; Amen Brown making a move | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Mayor’s race: Gym declares and Green attacks. Considered a front-runner since 2019, when she garnered more primary votes than any Council candidate...
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA
Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
Nina Ahmad, women’s advocate and entrepreneur seeks open council seat
A native of Bangladesh, Ahmad came to the U.S. alone when she was 21 and improved her English by watching U.S. television shows and waiting tables at a diner. Later she earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. The post Nina Ahmad, women’s advocate and entrepreneur seeks open council seat appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
philasun.com
Requiem for a leader
To many in Philadelphia’s Black community, former State Sen. T. Milton Street will be remembered as someone who fought for those who needed an advocate most. ABOVE PHOTO: T. Milton Street, the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, is seen in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Jimmy Lynn has rejected on Monday, March 21, 2011, Mayor Michael Nutter’s request to stop his predecessor’s brother from challenging him for re-election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Malcolm Jenkins, Kensington distillery team for whiskey sourced from farmers of color
A Former Philadelphia Eagle is partnering with a South Kensington distillery to help create more diversity and opportunity in the craft spirits industry.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout
A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PhillyBite
Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
