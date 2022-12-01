VF slashed its full-year EPS guidance for the third time since September. Its CEO also appears to have been forced out following this year's disappointing performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2 HOURS AGO