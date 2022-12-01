ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Royal Mail clashes with union over ‘unacceptable behaviour’ on picket lines

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MklHd_0jU6usGj00

Royal Mail has clashed with the main union representing postal workers as they staged another strike in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The company said it has written to Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), claiming a pattern of “wholly unacceptable behaviour” on picket lines across the country.

The union strongly denied the allegations, insisting that picketing since the start of strikes has been peaceful.

Royal Mail said more than 100 allegations of incidents including violence and harassment have been reported over the four months of the CWU’s industrial action, with 35 cases reported to the police.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “This behaviour has no place in any civilised workplace. The direct intervention of the CWU’s general secretary is needed to end this culture of intimidation on the picket line, including many incidents by CWU representatives.

“More than 10,000 frontline employees chose to work on each of the last two days of strike action, and with numbers increasing with each passing day of industrial action, they should feel confident that they can do so safely and without the risk of harm. We have zero tolerance for bullying or harassment.

“We will continue to support any employee who works on a strike day. They can be assured that we will investigate every incident and allegation and take swift action to discipline the individuals involved appropriately.”

Royal Mail said it had reported picket line incidents to police in Scotland , Northern Ireland , West Midlands, Lancashire, London, Kent , Norfolk, Devon & Cornwall, and Gwent.

A CWU spokesperson said: “These allegations are as embarrassing as they are untrue. For a chief executive who spends his every waking hour, intimidating, gaslighting and mocking our members online, to have the front to target others for wholly legal and friendly picketing is beyond a joke.

“Prior to every round of strike action, the union has reminded members to turn out in record numbers whilst being peaceful and respectful. Our members and reps have done us proud.

“Our members want to go back to work and save Christmas for 32 million households in the UK but they will not bow down to a culture of intimidation.”

More strikes are planned in the coming weeks, including on Christmas Eve.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mick Lynch says Tory government is ‘corrupting business’ amid fresh rail strike dates

Mick Lynch has accused the Conservative government of “corrupting business” as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced fresh Christmas strike action on Monday, 5 December.Union members will walk out from between 6pm hours on Christmas Eve until 05.59am on 27 December.The action follows strikes planned for 13,14, 16 and 17 December.“This government is corrupting business... It’s punishing brewers, restauranteurs, [the] entertainment industry, in return for their ideological pursuit of dispute with the railways and trade unions,” the RMT general secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesMick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’Mick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
The Independent

Train strikes over Christmas as RMT’s Mick Lynch announces more rail walkouts

The RMT union has announced that its planned rail strikes in the coming weeks will go ahead, with additional industrial action to take place over Christmas.Following a meeting with Network Rail, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch told reporters on Monday that the RMT was giving its members a week to vote on the organisation’s most recent offer – but was advising them to reject it.“At the moment we’ve not got the means to a solution,” Mr Lynch said.Despite putting the offer to union members, Mr Lynch announced that all of its planned rail strikes in December and January...
The Independent

Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “unbind” Britain from a centre that has “not delivered”, as Labour unveiled its blueprint for political and economic devolution.The party’s leader claimed people are being held back by a “broken model” that “hoards power in Westminster”, with the country “crying out for a new approach”.Speaking at the launch of the report of Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown, Sir Keir said he sympathised with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once backing remain himself.“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,”...
The Independent

Network Rail workers to stage extra strike over Christmas

Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming they still awaited a mandate from the Government.Strikes on 14 train companies will go ahead next week...
The Independent

Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years

Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year.The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and...
The Independent

‘Millions missing out on GP appointments’ – Labour

Millions of people are struggling to get GP appointments and as a result some patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”, Labour has warned.The party has made new estimates based on the latest GP appointment figures for England with the GP Patient Survey data.According to the survey, some 13.8% of patients did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.I’m really worried that among those millions of patients unable to get an appointment, there could be serious conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too lateWes StreetingWith almost 32 million GP appointments...
The Independent

Tories represent constituencies with highest number of non-doms in the country, Labour analysis shows

Conservatives represent the three Commons seats with the highest number of controversial non-doms in the country, new analysis by Labour shows. In one constituency, the cities of London and Westminster, 14,600 people have claimed the tax status since 1997. In Kensington that figure was 11,200, while in Chelsea and Fulham it was 8,300. Labour has called on ministers to abolish non-doms and use the money raised to pay to train a new generation of NHS staff.But the prime minister Rishi Sunak has rejected that call, saying that the move would cost money by sending wealthy people overseas. However,...
The Independent

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer.It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.Labour will present a humble address motion on Tuesday to force a binding Commons vote to secure the release of documents relating to the contracts to the Public Accounts Committee.Labour deputy leader Angela...
The Independent

Labour plan for constitutional change disappoints supporters of electoral reform

Campaigners for electoral reform called on Labour to “catch up” with public support for proportional representation, after Keir Starmer launched proposals for constitutional change which did not address concerns about the first-past-the-post system.The package of measures drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown envisages the replacement of the House of Lords with a democratically elected second chamber, and the devolution of powers from Westminster and Whitehall to local communities.Sir Keir said that the changes were “capable of being implemented within the first five years of a Labour government", but said a consultation would be conducted before any decision...
The Independent

Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says

Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr...
The Independent

Government hits back at Michael O’Leary’s school bus criticisms

An Irish government department has hit back at comments by Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary, who accused the state of “squandering” millions in climate funds on a school bus scheme.The Department of the Environment said the initiative reduces emissions by keeping cars off the road, and added that Mr O’Leary’s views were “at odds” with parents who expressed huge interest in the scheme.Appearing before an Oireachtas committee last week, Mr O’Leary expressed concern at how Ireland uses millions in climate funds paid by Ryanair to the European Commission.The EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) places a cap on emissions of specified pollutants...
The Independent

Strike news live – Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced

Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday. Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming...
The Independent

Ngozi Fulani faces online abuse after royal race row

The charity boss at the centre of the latest royal racism row has been the victim of vicious online abuse in the wake of the comments, and has said this is what happens when a Black woman attempts to address adversity.Sister Space CEO Ngozi Fulani, 61, spoke publicly of her shock at being asked where she “really came from” at a royal reception last Tuesday by the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting.Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani when she said she was British at the Queen Consort Camilla’s reception...
The Independent

Labour unveils ethics reforms to undo ‘Conservative sleaze’

A new integrity and ethics commission would raise standards and politics in a bid to “clean up Westminster”, Labour has said.Former prime minister Gordon Brown hit out at “Conservative sleaze” as he and Sir Keir Starmer unveiled a wide-ranging package of proposals aimed to shifting power away from Westminster and raising standards in UK politics.Mr Brown said the Tory Government since 2019 is the most corrupt for “at least a century”.The integrity and ethics commission proposal, which forms part of several recommendations contained in a report by Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, comes alongside plans to end most second...
The Independent

The Independent

960K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy