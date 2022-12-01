ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
WITN

Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
International Business Times

2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat

Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
newbernnow.com

Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at New Bern High School

On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
WITN

Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...

