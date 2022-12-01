Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
NC deputy hospitalized after cruiser hit during DWI arrest, officials say
An Onslow County Sheriff's deputy has been treated and released from the hospital after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle during a traffic stop for an impaired driver.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
Man arrested, charged in North Carolina double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
wcti12.com
Family angry, wanting answers, say their daughter was injured by school resource officer
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A family is wanting answers after they said their daughter was injured by a school resource officer while the officer was breaking up a fight she was involved in. It was all caught on a cell phone camera. The parents of the student have asked...
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested.
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
WYFF4.com
Toddlers found in back seat of NC car after man and woman shot, killed in front seat, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Two young children are being treated at a hospital after they were found early Thursday morning in the back seat of a car with the bodies of a man and a woman in the front seat, officials said. Employees at a construction company in Rocky...
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
newbernnow.com
Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at New Bern High School
On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
WITN
Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
Comments / 0