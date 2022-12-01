ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
Motley Fool

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth

Coca-Cola's beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time.
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth.
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Microsoft and Nvidia have seen triple-digit stock growth in the last five years despite dips in 2022. Microsoft's superpower is the diversity in its business, which has boosted revenue in a year fraught with declines in consumer spending. Meanwhile, Nvidia's quickly growing data center business has excellent long-term prospects.
CNBC

S&P 500 and Nasdaq end Friday lower after November jobs report; indexes notch weekly gains

Stocks cut much of their earlier losses Friday as investors looked past hotter-than-expected labor data to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up just 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88 points after hitting a session low of more than 350 points down. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,071.70, rebounding from an earlier loss of 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also made up ground to end nearly 0.2% lower at 11,461.50 points. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 1.6% earlier in the day.
Motley Fool

You May Be Shocked By the Average Social Security Benefit in 2023

However, many people don't have a realistic idea of how much income benefits provide. Even with the increase, the average benefit is surprisingly low.
ValueWalk

Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.

