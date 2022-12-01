Read full article on original website
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Owner of final Radio Shack franchise in Charleston closes doors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo County native Stan Morgan shut the door on his Radio Shack franchise at the Shops at Kanawha in Charleston on Friday and he said it was like losing a family member. “I’m both elated and saddened. I’ve done this for 45 years. I have mixed...
18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
Charleston Christmas Parade set for Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Charleston Christmas Parade returns this Thursday night. It’s the third year the parade is taking place during the evening hours. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Street and the Kanawha Boulevard. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said...
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
Huntington football wins first-ever state championship
The Highlanders are on top of Class AAA for the first time ever.
This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town
BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
Fire in Shady Spring closes down road
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
West Virginia train derailment under investigation
A train that was carrying coal through West Virginia derailed Friday morning.
Public input session about vacant properties set for Tuesday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Land Reuse Agency wants to hear from residents. A listening session is scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West. Charleston City Planner John Butterworth said the success of the Land Reuse Agency hinges on public...
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - UConn and Marshall will clash in the third edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl later this month at Brooks Stadium. The matchup was announced Sunday along with the entire slate of bowl games scheduled to take place throughout the next several weeks. The matchup will mark the first time the teams have met since 2015.
Police search for missing man with medical condition
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions. West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry. The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication. Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14. According...
Campaign aims to help low-income West Virginia children access health insurance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new outreach campaign in West Virginia aims to help low-income families obtain and maintain health insurance coverage for their children. The campaign, Connecting Kids to Coverage West Virginia, launched Monday at CAMC’s Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s a $1.48 million three-year...
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment
UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
Two dead after motor vehicle accident in Mercer County
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident in Bramwell on Saturday, December 3, 2022, kills two people. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4:24 pm to a motor vehicle accident on Simmons River Road and Suit Road. First responders were given information about a single vehicle which ran off […]
