eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Two Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
News Channel 25
'A holiday of service': Santa treats Texas first responders away from family
BRYAN, Texas — FULL VIDEO:. Milk and cookies, cupcakes, and crafts are a recipe for a good time. It's also how first responders and their families in the Brazos Valley are getting in the holiday spirit. For the third year in a row, the Central Bryan Fire Department is...
KBTX.com
Christmas parade returns to the streets of Bryan & College Station after two years
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The highly anticipated BCS Christmas Parade made its return to the twin cities Sunday after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year’s parade didn’t miss a beat and featured more than 80 groups and organizations. Texas A&M’s Reveille lead the parade for the...
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Home for the Holidays road closures in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is closing several streets in the downtown area for the 2022 Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. the following streets will be closed:. McAlpine Street (from LaSalle to Farquhar Street) Farquhar Street (from...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
If you know one thing about Texas, it’s that it’s big. You’re bound to find plenty to see and do across its more than 268,000 square miles. That includes all the modern trappings of major cities interspersed with rolling hills, vast ranchland and even some mountains. But no road trip is complete without a stop at one of the state’s weird and wonderful roadside attractions. They range from a graffitied Cadillac graveyard and Stonehenge replica to a toilet seat museum inside a beer garden. Hop in the car and set your GPS for these roadside destinations.
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
KAGS Exclusive: Aggie mom creates second cookbook to fund Aggie scholarships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last year, The Best of Aggieland Cookbook raised more than $60,000 in scholarships for students at Texas A&M University. The author has recently completed her second book and is set to distribute them to customers starting on Monday, Dec. 5. Tamar Elkeles, the mother of...
KAGS
